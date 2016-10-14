Sonoma State University cross country runner Analicia Garcia notched her second-straight individual title, winning the San Francisco State Invitational on Oct. 7 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco in a time of 21:56.4.

Garcia crossed the line 7.1 seconds ahead of runner-up Sally Keating of UC Davis. Garcia led the Seawolves to a fifth-place finish out of 14 teams, the Seawolves' best team finish at the SF State Invitational in more than a decade. Garcia becomes the first Sonoma State women's cross country runner to win the SF State Invitational since Kathy Lenno won the race in back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001. Having never run in a cross country meet prior to this season, the sophomore from South San Francisco has now finished first on two occasions.

SSU men’s soccer

Daniel Theobald broke the scoreless tie late in the first half and Maury Lopez added an important insurance goal early in the second half as the Seawolves continued to roll with a 2-1 non-conference victory over host Fresno Pacific on Oct. 5 at Ramirez Field in Fresno. The win improves the SSU’s overall record to 5-2-4.

SSU women’s volleyball

A season record of nine team blocks was not enough to stop Chico State Tuesday night in the Wolves' Den. SSU fell in four sets.

The Seawolves are now 4-4 in the CCAA and 6-9 overall.

The loss followed the Seawolves’ win over UC San Diego in four sets.

Emily Papale had 19 kills on a .390 hitting percentage, set a career record with 19 digs, totaled three service aces and had 23.5 points on the match. Freshman Baelie Wiesner had a team high on the night and a personal season high of 26 assists in her CCAA debut.

SSU men’s golf

Justin Shluker fired a season-low round of 66 in Tuesday's final round to capture individual medalist honors with a three-round score of 205 (-11), pacing the Sonoma State men's golf team to victory at its own Sonoma State Invitational at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park.