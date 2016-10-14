Rancho Cotate’s junior varsity team earned a hard-fought victory over Windsor, 7-3, last Friday night to remain unbeaten this season.

The Cougars (7-0, 3-0 NBL) have allowed an average of 7 points through six games. They’ve also pitched a pair of consecutive shutouts the two games before playing Windsor, which means they’ve given up only three points in the last three games.

Rancho Cotate’s freshman team also is doing well this season, as it has fashioned a 3-1-1 record this season, including a 17-0 victory over Ukiah in a game played Oct. 6.

The Cougars’ freshmen’s only loss was a tough 16-14 defeat at the hands of Casa Grande of Petaluma.

Ranco Cotate has averaged a little more than 20 points per game while allowing a tad more than 11 per game.