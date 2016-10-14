This year’s Rancho Cotate High School football team has performed like no other in recent memory.

Like so many teams that have come before, this year’s edition of the Cougars continues to win football games, as it did last Friday with a 51-23 win on the road at Windsor to improve to 3-0 in the North Bay League and 4-2 overall.

And, like so many years past, if Rancho Cotate continues on its current arc the game against Cardinal Newman will all but settle the NBL championship.

Before the Cougars can focus on the season-ending contest against their arch-nemesis, they have to get through three more games. The first of which is tonight on the road against Ukiah (5-1 overall and 2-1 in the NBL). Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 p.m.

Unlike previous years under head coach Ed Conroy, the Cougars are lighting up the scoreboard not with a punishing ground game but with an explosive passing attack led by junior quarterback Jake Simmons.

Simmons again was on top of his game against the Jaguars, completing 28 of 42 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns. Most impressive on this night was Simmons’ pocket presence, as he patiently moved around in the passing pocket to allow receivers to spring open downfield.

Simmons was especially devastating in the first half. He had 354 passing yards and four touchdowns by halftime.

Senior receiver A.J. Vallejos made only three catches against the Jaguars for 113 yards, but he made them count as all three were for touchdowns.

Vallejos’ most stellar play was on a slant pattern where, after catching the ball, he broke three tackles for a 35-yard touchdown. His first touchdown set the tone, as he scored from 71 yards out 48 seconds into the contest.

After a Windsor field goal cut the Cougars’ lead to 14-3, Simmons and Logan Reese hooked up for a touchdown on a deep slant play for a 21-3 lead.

After the half, Rancho Cotate never was seriously threatened by the Jaguars. The Cougars held a 37-16 lead early in the fourth quarter when Reese put the game on ice with a stirring 63-yards punt return in which he ran over the first defender en route to the end zone.

It marked the first special teams touchdown for Rancho Cotate this season.

The only blemish on Rancho Cotate’s performance last Friday was a slew of 11 penalties, including two offensive pass interference calls as well as two pass interference calls on defense.

When the Cougars take the field tonight at Ukiah, they’ll be facing a team fresh off a bounce-back 14-13 win over Petaluma’s Casa Grande. The previous week, Ukiah was drilled by Cardinal Newman 50-7.

When doing comparative scores, the only common opponent between Ukiah and Rancho Cotate was Casa Grande, which the Cougars beat 41-9.