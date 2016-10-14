Santa Rosa Junior College and the Sonoma County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group will host a traveling exhibit entitled “Patient No More: People with Disabilities Securing Civil Rights.”

The exhibit runs today, Oct. 14, through Oct. 21 in the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center on SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus.

The exhibit is free and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (closed on weekends).

The civil rights actions at Seneca Falls, Selma and Stonewall have all been well-documented, and now people can learn about another seminal civil rights event – the San Francisco 504 Sit-In in 1977.

“Patient No More” tells the story of how more than 100 people with disabilities occupied a federal building in San Francisco for nearly a month in April 1977 to gain their civil rights. Supported by groups including the Black Panthers, the protesters emerged victorious after a 26-day occupation.

The exhibit was created by the Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability at San Francisco State University in 2015 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. To request a sign language interpreter for these events, contact the interpreter’s office at SRJC Disability Resources one week prior to the event at (707) 521-7934 or go to adreamer@santarosa.edu.