The Junior League of Napa-Sonoma is an active group of trained volunteers who are committed to unequivocally impact the lives of children and families. This league is a women volunteer organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. which includes over 291 Leagues in the United States, Canada, Mexico and England. Eleanor Roosevelt was the founding member in New York.

The Napa-Sonoma League was charted in 1995 and has been active for more than 21 years. They are a relatively a small league with 45 active members but are sustained by abut 150 alumni. All members are trained for leadership and effective volunteer services in management, communications, advocacy and other areas through seminars, workshops and hands-on experiences.

The focus and mission of the Napa-Sonoma League is to address problems in the community, especially child abuse. JLNS is very effective and very conscientious at identifying the needs of the community. After identifying the urgency, it does its research and finds the right people to engage and when the plan is up and ready, it will hand it off to another community partner, in this case California Parent Institute.

Katie Behrhorst is very proud of her chapter winning an international award for birthing Voices Sonoma. One great example is working with the Valley of the Moon children. A harsh reality is so many foster children have to leave the system when they turn 18 years of age.

There is no network for this age group, so the league works with the county and cities to make sure these youths are eligible for such things as food stamps, GED assessments, helping some go to the Santa Rosa Junior College and even find a place to stay the night. The Junior League gave a founding grant of $50,000 to find a center or building that can be called a one-stop shop for foster youths where they would be provided with a need and a solution for these foster children between the ages of 16-24. Voices also makes independent choices for emancipation support. The program Voices has learned that this group of youths are often victims of human trafficking around the world. Sonoma County has set up a human trafficking task force and is part of the prevention factor. Often children with low self-esteem or bad home lives are victims of the trafficking trade. Girls are taught to avoid negative situations and build up their confidence in this pilot program.

The benefits of the Junior League is one may volunteer in ways that use his or her time adequately, builds your leadership and team skills and will improve the community in quantifiable ways.

Behrhorst says that she would like to do a one-day workshop to expand events in the schools supporting girls and to give back to the community, along with developing empowerment for women in the local community. There are two huge fundraisers coming next year that Behrhorst is very passionate about and hopes the community joins them for fun and positively. On Jan. 14, 2017, the event is called Heroes in Heels: Champions for Human Trafficking Awareness. She would like residents of the community to come to the Luther Burbank Center and “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” representing the trafficking victims walking in high-heeled shoes.

The second event will be the Saturday before Father’s Day (what a way to celebrate family day) and is called Ride-a-Rig, which will be full of merriment and pleasure. Children and their families will be able to ride garbage trucks, monster trucks, an ice cream truck and a fire truck or in a squad car. A bouncy house is also being provided.

Another upcoming community project is called the Girls Empowerment “Glow” program at the Roseland University Prep in Santa Rosa.

Behrhorst also wanted to project some of the past community events they have been involved with such as the Blue Ribbon Project for Child Abuse Prevention, the Valley of the Moon Children’s Home, Voices Sonoma and the Museum on the Go, which is the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

The JLNS is accepting new members who have an interest in voluntarism, a commitment to community service and a desire to develop the skills and abilities that will better enable her to serve the community. A prospective member must be 21 years or older and there is no age limit. If anyone is interested in the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma, contact Katie Behrhorst at president@jlns.org.