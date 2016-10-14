A number of terms on various boards and commissions in Rohnert Park expire at the end of the year, and the Rohnert Park City Council is requesting applications to fill these seats.

The City Council is seeking applications for appointment to the following boards or committees:

• Bicycle Advisory Committee: Reviews bike path plans/projects and makes recommendations to City Council. Committee meets the fourth Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

• Mobile Home Parks Rent Appeals Board: Works towards preventing unreasonable rent increases for controlled mobile home rental spaces in Rohnert Park while still assuring the owner’s right to a fair return. The board currently meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

• Parks & Recreation Commission: Reviews policies and programs and makes recommendations to City Council and Recreation Department. Meets the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.

• Planning Commission: Reviews plans for physical development for proposed construction in the city. Commission meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m.

• Senior Citizens Advisory Committee: Helps in identifying the needs and creating awareness of the elderly in the community. Meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of January, May, and September.

• Sister Cities Relations Committee: Shares that people of all ages are basically alike and have common interests whatever their language, culture, or color of their skin and that the desire for peace is universal and the interest in learning from one another is widespread. Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Rohnert Park residents interested in serving should submit a completed fact sheet application form to the City Clerk’s Office on or before Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.

The Fact Sheet application form may be obtained at the City Clerk’s Office, on the city’s website (www.rpcity.org), or by telephoning (707) 588-2227.