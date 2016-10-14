

Technology Middle School has just joined the growing trend toward environmental awareness with a new recycling program implemented by teacher Mary Niederberger and her Special Day Class students.

“I noticed a large amount of recyclable items in the trash every day,” says Niederberger, “so I asked myself if there was anything that, as a school, we could do to help implement a recycling program on campus.”

After working to educate her students on the benefits of recycling, bins were placed around the campus for donations. Assisting her with collecting and separating the items are a group of dedicated students who monitor the donations to ensure that only recyclable items are thrown in the bins.

Positive parts of recycling

Not only does recycling help reduce greenhouse gases, many of the items people throw away every day can be recycled into new usable items. Aluminum cans can be melted down and reused, and glass bottles and jars are 100 percent recyclable. Many of the plastic or box containers used for juices, soda and even dish soap can be recycled, and although paper and cardboard are not being collected by the students, recycling these materials can save millions of trees from being destroyed each year.

“Students that monitor the bins have often said that (other) students don’t know what to recycle,” explains Niederberger. “So we have had lots of discussions about how to inform our school community about what you can and can’t recycle, what can be recycled for money, and what not to recycle and should just be tossed in the garbage!”

Field trip in the works

The students collect money for the recycled goods once a week. So far, funds have been split between the SDC students’ cooking curriculum to purchase ingredients and with the after-school program for athletic uniforms and gear. A field trip to a local recycling plant is also being planned after enough money has been raised to provide for transportation.

“We want to see the process and how it works, and the jobs that the people have at the (recycling) center,” Niederberger said.

As students become more involved, the knowledge they gain about consumption and waste will lead to a better understanding of the logistics needed in bringing packaged goods from production to market.

An understanding of these processes will lend a hand in making smart choices as students begin making their own purchases in the future. What they are gaining now is a sense of camaraderie and the opportunity to influence the bigger picture while at the same time working to earn a little more cash for fun school activities.

“The students get to know one another and are helping the environment,” Niederberger said. “I enjoy educating the students on what it means to reduce, reuse, and recycle.”

Spreading the word

Yet, the hardest part is probably getting the word out about what the program is and how it works.

“I educate and make everyone on campus aware of what we do, and how they can support our program,” Niederberger said. “The current challenge we are facing is the amount of recycling we see on campus. We are such a small campus, that the funds we are raising are relatively small compared to other large school sites.”

She would like to invite parents and local residents to help with the program by donating their discarded items.

“Public donations are always welcome,” she says. “We have several parents from students on campus that donate their bottles and/or cans from home. We ask that you bring bags of bottles and/or cans to the Technology Middle School main office, and they will direct your donations to our classroom, C-3, on campus!”

Donations to the school of bottles, cans, and glass should be rinsed and donated without the caps. For general information on recycling, go to the Cal Recycle Earth Day page at: http://www.calrecycle.ca.gov/publiced/earthday/what.htm.