Rohnert Park police calls

10/4/16

12:06 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12:36 a.m.: A 24-year-old man arrested for DUI on E. Cotati Ave.

3:54 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

6:27 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.

9:11 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at tracks.

11:14 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Redwood Dr.

12:00 p.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

12:17 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

12:27 p.m.: Prowler reported on RPX.

12:40 p.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Redwood Dr.

3:34 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:44 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:03 p.m.: Kidnapping reported on Redwood Dr. at RPX.

9:30 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

9:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr. at Seed Farm Dr.

9:49 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:53 p.m.: Wanted person reported on Camimo Colegio.

10:18 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

10:20 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:57 p.m.: Display of weapon reported on Commerce Blvd.

10/5/16

12:27 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for ADW not firearm on Commerce Blvd.

1:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

7:59 a.m.: A 31-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on State Farm Dr.

8:51 a.m.: Trespassing reported on Hunter Dr.

9:38 a.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for trespassing,

9:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

10:11 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Bridgit Dr.

10:36 a.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for cruelty to a child with possible injury and violation of probation on Adrian Dr.

11:05 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Santa Cruz Way.

12:06 p.m.: Obstruct movement in public place on Redwood Dr.

1:09 p.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.

1:24 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

2:25 p.m.: A 22-year-old male and a 53-year-old male arrested for appropriate lost property, possession of narcotic controlled substance, violation of probation and unlicensed driver on NB RPX off ramp.

4:43 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln.

5:04 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

7:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rio Vista Ln.

8:08 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Southwest Blvd.

8:37 p.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Arlen Dr.

9:38 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

10/6/16

1:17 a.m.: Drunk driver reported on Country Club Dr. at RPX.

5:26 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

8:18 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

8:27 a.m.: A 59-year-old male arrested for carrying concealed dirk or dagger and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

10:45 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Snyder Ln.

11:12 a.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Camino Colegio.

12:01 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

12:39 p.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for threatening crime with intent to terrorize and remain on premises after notice on Avram Ave.

1:53 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Golf Course Dr.

2:10 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported Circulo Monterey.

2:16 p.m.: A 54-year-old female arrested for DUI on Golf Course Dr.

2:31 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Elsa Ave.

3:01 p.m.: Obstruct movement in public place on RPX.

4:07 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Snyder Ln.

4:15 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Hunter Dr.

6:20 p.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for obstructing/resisting peace officer, public intoxication and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

10:12 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rosie Ct.

10/7/16

12:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

1:26 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Bonita Ave.

2:55 a.m.: A 34-year-old male and a 39-year-old male arrested for posession of controlled substance, violation of probation and driving with suspended license.

7:35 a.m.: Drunk driver reported on RPX.

11:30 a.m..: A 38-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on RPX.

12:37 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:48 p.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.

1:13 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX.

5:15 p.m.: Two juveniles arrested for theft by use of access card information on Commerce Blvd.

6:12 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Commerce Blvd. at Redwood Dr.

7:30 p.m.: Subject with gun reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.

9:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.

10:10 p.m.: A 59-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, driving with suspended license, no proof of insurance and registration required on La Bath Ave. at Millbrae Ave.

10:50 p.m.: Alarm reported on Redwood Dr.

10:52 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Alma Ave.

10:52 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

11:12 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:42 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on Snyder Ln.

11:51 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.

10/8/16

2:40 a.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, license suspended and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

2:43 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Laurelwood Dr.

3:31 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for DUI on Laurelwood Dr.

4:29 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

8:34 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Mitchell Dr.

10:58 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:30 p.m.: Graffiti reported on Gilford Ln.

3:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

4:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Davis Circle.

5:11 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:05 p.m.: Fraud reported on Montero Dr.

6:25 p.m.: Hit and run reported on NB RPX on ramp.

8:49 p.m.: Burglary reported on Sequoia St.

9:24 p.m.: Vehicle collision reported on RPX.

9:29 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

9:52 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for hit and run resulting in injury on Alta Ave.

9:58 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.

10:47 p.m.: A 41-year-old female arrested for DUI on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.

10:56 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

11:08 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hollingsworth Circle.

11:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hunter Dr.

10/9/16

12:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Rosie Ct.

12:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Place.

12:50 a.m.: Battery reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:23 a.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for DUI on Dowdell Ave. at Golf Course Dr. West.

1:42a.m.: Missing person reported on Civic Center Dr.

1:43 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Racquet Club Circle.

1:45 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Rancho Verde Circle.

3:14 a.m.: A 63-year-old male arrested for assault with injury on Carlita Circle.

3:19 a.m.: Battery reported on Circle Dr.

3:45 a.m.: A 24-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

3:50 a.m.: Missing person reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:28 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

12:22 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

1:20 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Country Club Dr.

1:24 p.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on State Farm Dr.

3:58 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Country Club Dr. at Ellen St.

6:48 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Alma Ave.

7:37 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Golf Course Dr.

7:46 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on NB RPX on ramp.

8:05 p.m.: Burglary reported on Parque Fuente.

8:13 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

8:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

8:58 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Redwood Dr. at RPX.

10:25 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

10:41 p.m.: A 61-year-old male arrested for battery on a person on Santa Barbara Dr.

10:48 p.m.: Violation of court order reported on College View Dr.

10/10/16

12:57 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:29 a.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for possession of burglary tools and violation of probation on Civic Center Dr. at Country Club Dr.

4:27 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Francis Circle.

7:57 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Redwood Dr.

10:09 a.m.: A 45-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and driving without a license on NB Yolanda Ave. off ramp.

12:12 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Martin Ave.

1:22 p.m.: A 20-year-old female, a 61-year-old female and a 19-year-old male arrested for possession/use of false evidence of age, driving without a license on Redwood Dr.

2:07 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Adele Ave.

3:14 p.m.: A 42-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse and violation of probation on Capri Way.

3:22 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Commerce Blvd. at Southwest Blvd.

4:42 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Doubletree Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

5:54 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Ln.

8:57 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Doubletree Dr.

9:29 p.m.: A 40-year-old female arrested for bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

11:16 p.m.: A 69-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

11:47 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Bonnie Ave.

Cotati police calls

9/30/16

12:37 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at Valparaiso Ave.

1:48 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

7:09 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Matteri Circle.

1:11 p.m.: CPS referral reported on W. Sierra Ave.

1:14 p.m.: Fraud reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10:34 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Lakewood Ave. at Loretto Ave.

11:03 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:10 p.m.: Missing person reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10/1/16

1:31 a.m.: A 40-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.

5:09 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at La Plaza.

9:48 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lakewood Ave.

10/2/16

2:42 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on La Plaza.

3:22 a.m.: A 29-year-old female arrested for assault on La Plaza.

2:29 p.m.: Hit and run reported on George St. at Old Redwood Hwy.

10/3/16

12:08 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Hwy. 116 S.

12:50 p.m.: A 26-year-old male and a 25-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Old Redwood Hwy.

5:06 p.m.: Lost or stolen plates reported on Portal St.

6:15 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for violation of court order on E. Cotati Ave.

7:57 p.m.: A 28-year-old female arrested for driving with suspended license and violation of probation on Hwy. 116 S.

10/4/16

9:42 a.m.: Trespassing reported on W. Cotati Ave.

2:53 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on W. Cotati Ave.

2:55 p.m.: Dumping and littering reported on Alder Ave. at Hwy. 116 S.

6:17 p.m.: A 44-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on La Plaza.

10/5/15

7:27 a.m.: Trespass reported on El Rancho Dr.

4:26 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident reported on Portal St.

7:23 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Hwy. 116 S.

8:23 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hillview Dr.

10/6/16

2:01 a.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd.

8:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Charles St. at Page St.

9:22 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for obtaining credit using others ID on Od Redwood Hwy.

9:25 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Alder Ave.