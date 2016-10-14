Library Advisory Board

There is a vacancy on our Library’s Advisory Board.

The Board meets every other month, the third Tuesday at 5 p.m. For further information, please contact Nancy Kleban, Branch Manager, 584-9121, ext. 0910.

The Library Advisory Board’s bi-monthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., in the library conference room. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. The opportunity to address the Board with comments on matters affecting public library service is included in the meeting’s agenda.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Cardio kickboxing

Cardio kickboxing is a great way to get your heart rate up and help maintain physical fitness. Join us at the Sonoma County Library on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., for a class designed with your health in mind. This class is facilitated by the YMCA.

Book discussion group

Our group will discuss “White Teeth,” by Zadie Smith on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Basic library Internet

Learn to use the library catalog and databases on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 10-11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person at the information desk or call 584-9121, ext. 0920.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN’S PROGRAMS

Passport to Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 20-Oct. 15) by "visiting" Spain, which is featured this last week with books, recipes, crafts, pictures and more!

Pick up your passport at the Children's Desk. Participating children receive a free book after Oct. 11.

Pam Brown story time

Children between the ages of 2-6 can enjoy stories, songs and crafting with storyteller Pam Brown at her monthly Saturday family story time on Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.

Build Club

Legos are provided for children between the ages of 6-12, as well as other mystery building materials on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

Pumpkin decorating

Children between the ages of 4-12 can build their own scary, funny or monstrously strange pumpkin on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. Small pumpkins and other materials provided.

Mindful Minis

A playful yoga practice and exploration of mindfulness through fun activities happens Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. in the Kids Yoga & Meditation Workshop.

Children will learn tools to use at home and school to increase their awareness, self-esteem, balance and calmness.

Homework help on Tuesdays

Free coaching in the Homework Help program happens each Tuesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for kindergartners through 12th grade, with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Story times

Baby time (0-18 months) Thursdays 10 a.m.; Toddler time (18-35 months) Thursdays, 11 a.m.; and Preschool story time (3-5 years) Fridays 10:30 a.m.

Read to a dog

The Read to a Dog reading program takes place every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 2-3 p.m., all year round. Come sign up that afternoon to read to an appreciative dog!

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.