Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. This week, Susan Lopez, principal at both John Reed and Waldo Rohnert elementary schools, is one of two featured.

Susan Lopez was raised in the Twin Peaks area of San Francisco. She attended St. Finbar’s and went on to Terra Linda High School in Marin County. She attended the University of Santa Clara and received her teaching credentials from San Francisco State. Lopez actually started out being a French teacher at Tamalpais but then took a break to start a family. Her family consists of three grown-up daughters.

She moved to Petaluma 29 years ago and began working in the Waugh School District. She tested for multiple subjects and received her reading specialist credentials along with a Master’s degree. After working as a reading specialist and literacy coach, she went on to get her administrative credentials and became a principal.

Lopez came to the Rohnert Park-Cotati Unified School District in 2011, the same time that Dr. Robert Haley came to the area. She became a principal at Waldo Rohnert and has continuously stayed ever since, as she is very proud to be an administrator not at one but two Title One schools.

She focuses on academics and has proven to be a great success.

Susan has lofty goals for both John Reed and Waldo Rohnert. She will always make sure the students will be presented with a strong academic foundation that brings choice to go forward as students can do anything they choose.

Lopez says, “Where you come from does not define where you go as schools give you opportunities. I would like to think of looking back on my career and that I gave all children the opportunity as I feel my career was worthwhile.”

In 1963, John Reed was the first school built in Rohnert Park and now it houses 300 students on site. The sister school, Waldo Rohnert, was build in 1964 also has 300 children at the present.

Lopez says of both schools, “I am so happy and privileged to work with a great team as it makes a huge difference for many of the children.”