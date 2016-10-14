The Rohnert Park City Council unanimously approved an ordinance approving amendments to a development agreement between the city and University District LLC and Vast Oak Properties L.P. regarding the construction of Twin Creeks Park and a potable water tank.

The agreement between Rohnert Park, Vast Oak Properties L.P., and University District LLC for development of the Vast Oak and UD LLC properties establishes the benefits and commitments connected with the entitlement to and building of the UDSP Project. The original agreement was entered into on July 11, 2006, and the amended and restated agreement was entered into on April 22, 2014.

The amended and restated agreement provides for the requirements of the law and includes special conditions providing for the timely funding of infrastructure as well as ongoing maintenance and operation of public facilities in the project area. The agreement was amended once to modify requirements around the construction of affordable housing.

The agreement includes specific commitments related to the timing for the start and completion of Twin Creeks Park and the dedication of a water tank site and construction of the water tank.

As currently written, the agreement includes the following commitments with respect to Twin Creeks Park and the water tank:

• Construction of Twin Creeks Park shall be commenced prior to the 100th market rate building permit and completed 12 months after the start of construction or prior to the 300th market rate building permit.

• The developer will sell to Rohnert Park a 53-acre water tank site (for $10.00) and dedicate to Rohnert Park a 20-foot wide easement, across the adjacent property, from the water tank site to Crane Creek Regional Park.

• The developer will begin construction of the potable water tank prior to the market rate building permit and will complete construction prior to the 400th market rate building permit. The agreement also allows Rohnert Park to assume responsibility for constructing the potable water tank under certain conditions.

City staff and the developer proposed the following changes to the agreement:

• Twin Creeks Park shall be completed 12 months from the start of construction and the restriction on the 300th market rate building permit will be removed.

• The developer will sell Rohnert Park a 128-acre site that includes the 53 acres proposed for the water tank (the price remains $10). The requirement for the 20-foot easement from the water tank site to Crane Creek Regional Park will be removed, as it is no longer necessary because Rohnert Park will have the fee title to the entire property.

• Subject to the receipt of a $5 million deposit in two installments (half due at time of execution of the amendment and the other half due by January 17, 2017) from the developer, Rohnert Park will assume responsibility for construction of the potable water tank, and the restrictions on the 200th and 400th market rate building permits will be removed.

The Developer began construction of the project and late in 2015 sold portions of the project to three home builders. Together the developer and the home builders are working to construct the first phase of the project, which includes 399 market-rate single family homes. City staff and the developer have reviewed progress on the project and are proposing changes to the requirements for completing Twin Creeks Park, dedicating a site for the water tank and commencing and constructing the water tank. These changes are intended to allow for ongoing, efficient development of the Project and to enhance the long-term benefits provided by the Project.