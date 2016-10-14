Catholic Charities is bringing its Safe Parking Program to Cotati in an attempt to provide a safe landing spot for newly homeless families.

The Cotati City Council at its meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved the program, which is primarily geared towards the newly homeless that still have vehicles but don’t have a place to live. In the attempt to intercede early to prevent a slide into chronic homelessness, Catholic Charities, under contract with Sonoma County, provides this early intervention and administers the program. It is not intended to be a housing program or an emergency shelter; it is intended to provide assistance services and transition participants to longer term shelter programs and housing. Participants can remain enrolled in the program for up to six months.

The program generally consists of a willing landowner to host the program through a written agreement with Catholic Charities and screened participants. To date, most of the sites are in the Santa Rosa area, and the county is looking for other sites closer to homeless services in Petaluma. Those who apply for the spots will go through Catholic Charities rather than the city itself.

Cotati, as is typical in most cities, has restrictions on sleeping in vehicles, except in designated areas. In Cotati, this restriction is promulgated in accordance with Section 9.44.020 of the Cotati Municipal Code (use of vehicles or campers for human habitation prohibited.), which states:

“It is unlawful for any person to occupy or permit the use or occupancy of any vehicle or camper for human habitation, including but not limited to sleeping, eating, camping or resting, either singly or in groups, within the city, on public or private property, except in campgrounds, trailer parks or mobile home parks maintained pursuant to valid and subsisting authority granted by the city.”

The Cotati council on Sept. 27 directed city staff to establish a limited term safe parking program with 10 spaces at 147 St. Joseph Way, reach out to neighbors regarding the proposed program, and return to Oct. 11 with a proposed program and finalized emergency shelter resolution for adoption.

City staff eventually contacted all of the properties surrounding the St. Joseph Park and Ride and found no significant concerns expressed about a pilot program with a limited duration. In addition, staff visited the largest operational safe parking site (50 spaces), which is in the parking lot of the Sonoma County Permit and Resource Management Department in Santa Rosa. This parking lot was approximately half full on Sept. 27, with two on-site portable toilets and handwashing stations. All of the safe parking sites have quiet time starting at 10 p.m., and is visited by staff from Catholic Charities three or four times per night. Catholic Charities checks to ensure that only program participants are in the lot, and sometimes responds to phone calls from participants when there are issues, as the participants often “police” the sites.

Former councilman and current candidate for the city council, George Barich, took issue with the implementation of the program.

“This in reality is a public parking program,” Barich said. “To call it emergency shelter resolution is a fraud. It gives the illusion Cotati providing some type of emergency shelter and it surely is not. It’s also a horrible, horrible site to park 10 people who’ve been working all day and trying to sleep out in the cold next to this noisy freeway. This resolution does nothing about the homeless problem in Cotati. There are people in town homeless who could freeze to death. This is a haphazard, disingenuous first step and does not address the problem. Most homeless don’t have cars.”

Councilman John Dell’Osso basically said Barich was missing the point on this resolution. Dell’Osso said this resolution targets a specific group of people.

“What we’re trying to do at the short term level is help those out who are in terrible situation for whatever reason, whether it’s financial, marital, health,” Dell’Osso said. “These horribly unfortunate things happen. I think what we’re doing is an incredibly small step, but for those people it’s a huge step. They have a place where they don’t have to worry about someone knocking on their window in the middle of the night and telling them to move. Who knows where this can do down the road? But for now it’s a very good start, and I’m happy to see it move forward.”

The emergency shelter resolution and corresponding draft agreement with Catholic Charities has several key provisions, including: 10 parking spaces; operational hours between 7 p.m.-8 a.m.; provision for restroom facilities; and the pilot program would be in place until the property is sold, the council rescinds the emergency shelter resolution or the program expires no later than Dec. 31, 2017.

Faith organizations (churches, etc.) typically restrict participants to families or single mothers. The public sites would, by default, get everyone else (single men, etc.), unless restricted by the property owner.

No direct financial impacts are anticipated assuming the recommended pilot program site of St. Joseph Park and Ride. There could be staff impacts related to police response or other city staff responding to citizen complaints, although this is anticipated to be minor at this site.