The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce joined Pizza Hut at its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 24. Guests were treated to free pizza, wings and dessert, and there were games and prizes. Pizza Hut is located at 1435 E. Cotati Avenue. Call (707) 665-0885 to place an order for pickup or delivery. Pictured are regional General Manager Evelyn Berg, her staff and Chamber of Commerce executive director Lisa Orloff.

Photo courtesy of RP Chamber of Commerce