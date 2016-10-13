Closing costs are a factor you must consider when taking out a mortgage to buy or refinance a home. Let’s look at what you need to know across the board.

When you take out a mortgage there are fees that you’re going to pay to various service providers besides just the mortgage company. This includes, but is not limited to: lender fee; title fee; escrow fee; county recording fee; notary fee; appraiser fee; pest inspector fee; home inspector fee; and insurance provider fee.

Closing costs are comprised of both non-reoccurring and reoccurring closing costs. Non-reoccurring closing costs are the one-time fees that you pay when you mortgage a home such as lender origination, appraisal, title, notary, doc prep and every fee paid just one time in conjunction with completing the transaction. Re-occurring closing costs include interest, insurance, taxes which are normal carrying costs associated with owning real estate.

Total vs. real closing costs

Total closing costs include all reoccurring and nonrecurring closing costs. Real closing costs are the non-reoccurring closing costs that you pay one time to take out a mortgage. Real closing costs are your cost to borrow the money.

The following scenarios are assuming a no-points loan. Points are nothing more than upfront overhead you can use to purchase a lower rate of interest and subsequently a lower monthly payment.

Here are closing costs and how they relate to purchase price:

• Purchase price: $200,000-$300,000; Closing costs: $7,000-$8,000.

• Purchase price: $300,000-$400,000; Closing costs: $9,000-$10,000.

• Purchase price: $400,000-$500,000; Closing costs: $10,000-$11,000.

• Purchase price: $500,000-$600,000; Closing costs: $11,000-$12,000.

• Purchase price: $600,000-$700,000; Closing costs: $12,000-$13,000.

• Purchase price: $700,000-$800,000; Closing costs: $13,000-$14,000.

• Purchase price: $800,000-$1 million; Closing costs: $15,000-$16,000.

Note that all of these scenarios account for setting up an impound account for property taxes and insurance and are reflective of total closing costs including both reoccurring and non-reoccurring closing costs.

Refinancing contains lower fees and one form of title insurance is needed, a lender’s policy.

The following are closing costs for no-points refinancing:

• Loan amount: $100,000-$400,000; Closing cost: in the $3,000 range.

• Loan amount: $400,000-$600,000; Closing cost: in the $3,500 range.

• Loan amount: $600,000-$1 million; Closing cost: in the $4,000 range.

These scenarios are meant to provide a baseline for your home project.

These refinance figures are also reflective of real closing costs only, thus not accounting for any prepaid taxes or insurance.

If you’re planning to purchase a home or refinance one you already own be prepared for the fees.

Closing costs can be financed, paid for in cash or can come in the form of a gift. Additionally, these can come in the form of the seller credit when buying a home.

Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.