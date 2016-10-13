Daily Acts hosted their first program in Rohnert Park called Copeland Creek Revival on Sept. 17. The purpose of this event was to highlight the importance of preserving our resources and to educate the community about the ecological connectivity that our waterways provide as well as the importance of keeping them clean.

The day began with a brief introduction by Daily Acts, followed by Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie, who portrayed the significance of conservation work in Rohnert Park.

Additionally, Daily Acts staff member Liz Platte-Bermeo and Marc Bautista from the Department of Public Works, discussed the importance of pollution reduction and how stormwater pollution ultimately will have effects in our waterways and on the quality of life of inhabitants.

The area of focus for this event was a section of Copeland Creek that is adjacent to Sonoma State University and Rancho Cotate High School, making it an ideal location for ongoing educational opportunities.

The location of the event also allowed for key engagement opportunities with local residents and nearby schools.

Through outreach in the community, there was a phenomenal turnout of 54 volunteers from Sonoma State University, Santa Rosa Junior College, and the local Rohnert Park community. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds worked diligently and alongside determined neighbors to remove 10 yards of weeds and invasive species, as well as five full bags of garbage.

Towards the end of the day, everyone gathered for a communal lunch that was made possible by donations from Oliver’s Market, and volunteers had the opportunity to learn more about the riparian ecology of creeks and the native plants that exist there.

Daily Acts representatives said it is looking forward to the next opportunity to work with the Rohnert Park community and has intentions of a follow-up work day to plant native species in the creek. Daily Acts encourages Rohnert Park residents to reach out to their council members to speak to the importance of these types of projects and continue to support positive change.