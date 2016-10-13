Hahn Elementary
Lifeskill Awards for intermediate students (3rd-5th grade) for September
Brayden Fetherolf, Airlia Lepe, Emily Murphy, Bella Gutierrez, Cecelia Cory, Tyler Schach, Bella Medeiros, Zoe Roberts, Luke Tams, Mason Magallon, Jack Montague, Severin Read, Melia Smith, Luca Boggio, Victoria Hernandez Contreras, Hailey Tran, Valentino Benedetti, Alondra Huanca, Camelia Keene, Goretti Pena, Gauge Cummings, Dylan Jakushak, Kaylee Martha, Ethan Levinson, Aila McMillan, Masato Tallent and Mattea Teich.

Jane Peleti

