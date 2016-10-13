It would be easy to write off a Mexican restaurant that just happened to be located across the street from Sonoma State University as simply a place for inexpensive food and multitudes of good beers.

That would be a grand mistake, especially as it is kid friendly, serves breakfast, is vegetarian friendly and is super clean.

The breakfast menu includes ham/eggs, pancakes, huevos rancheros, omelets, French toast and chilaquiles and is served all day. Los Gallos might be one of the few Mexican restaurants that also has hamburgers, French fries, and carne asada fries.

Of course it wouldn’t be worthy of being a Mexican restaurant without the assortment of tacos, quesadillas, tostados, burritos, fajitas and enchiladas. My “go-to measurement” in doing a review of a Mexican restaurant is to have at least a taco and a quesadilla in addition to the salsa and chips. I’m looking at the quantity of meat, the quality (is the carne asada chopped or sliced?), the amount of cheese and the degree of freshness of the shell and degree of “doneness” of the quesadilla. I’m happy to report Los Gallos passes this test with ease. When you offer a help-yourself chip and salsa bar not only does it reduce the overall price compared to those who charge for it but it creates a feeling of being cared for; especially when there are a variety of salsas to meet all taste buds.

That doesn’t mean it is perfect. Overall some of the offerings come across with less “spice” than one usually might find in a Mexican restaurant. It is place-your-order-at-the-counter and then the food delivered to your table, so it’s not quite “full service” in that regard.

The size of the restaurant provides for plenty of elbow space and it even has a small outdoor eating area.

The prices are, in fact, very reasonable.

The kids meal at under $5 and burrito prices mainly in the $7-$8 range provide exceptional value.

Because of the location in the strip mall, parking is never a problem and they are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

In conclusion Los Gallos has good food, is inexpensive, very nice and clean atmosphere, easy parking, great hours and has something for everyone. I guess that makes it worth checking out, even if you are not currently an enrolled student because I know our readers are all students in this thing called life.

Los Gallos Taqueria is located at 1722 E. Cotati Ave. (Wolf Den Plaza) in Rohnert Park. Call (707) 794-1500 for more information.

Chris.chambers1969@yahoo.com invites your comments and/or suggestions. Do you have a restaurant you would like to see reviewed? If so drop a line.