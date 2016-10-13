Members of the Rohnert Park City Council – Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie, Mayor Gina Belforte and Councilman Amy Ahanotu honor the Rohnert Park Cal Ripken 11-U baseball team, which won the Pacific Southwest Regional championship, with a proclamation at the last council meeting. The team consists of Manager Sam Poueu, coaches Matt O’Leal and Scott Allred and players Brandon Allred, Caze Derammelaere, Tony Garza, Garrett Gracie, Kyle Krupp, Nathan O’Leal, Andrew Pengel, Severo Poueu, Kaden Ramirez, Christopher Stanfield, Caden Stevenson and Nathan Zurevell.