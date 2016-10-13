This point, known to acupuncturists as Bladder 14, is located below the shoulder blades, approximately an inch and a half from the spine at the lower border of T4 (the fourth thoracic vertebra). In Chinese Medicine, all points along the Bladder Meridian generally treat urinary conditions and pain of the neck and back, due to the nature of the meridian and because of the location of each point along the spine. This point in particular is excellent for pain of the chest and diaphragm, palpitations and restlessness. It was traditionally used for “agitation and oppression” of the thoracic region; for instance, a feeling of tightness in the chest not due to a cardiac condition but rather due to emotional stress.

In acupuncture theory, pain is caused by a stagnation within the pathways circulating energy and nourishment throughout the body (similarly to how we experience pain or numbness in the extremities when our blood circulation in the arteries becomes blocked). The function of this point is to clear stagnation from the chest and ease stress, thus relieving pain.

Note: Remember these vignettes are not medical advice.