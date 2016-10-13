It is again that time when Dr. Venus Maher, a local chiropractor, will be providing free service along with being part of the Doctors With A Heart.

Doctors With A Heart matches the values that Maher has carried with her for many years. The doctor has been giving a month of free services for more than 25 years by being a part of the effort.

Maher has been in practice for 30 years – 27 years in either Cotati or Rohnert Park.

“I am part of the community and I will stay part of the community until my death,” Maher said.

She said it makes such a difference in the world by her making the choice and giving good care and she really wants to do something special with her skills. Maher looks into the community to see what is happening and what will make the biggest difference for the long term. She has found that donating to various charities makes a big difference in that person’s life.

Some of her benefactors have been COTS, Catholic Charities, NOAH (Neighbors Organized Against Hunger), and this year it will be the YWCA, Sonoma County. YWCA Sonoma County has answered the call for shelter, advocacy and support from Sonoma County families affected by the scourge of domestic violence in the home. The YWCA also offers a 24-hour crisis hotline, a confidential safe house shelter and a therapeutic preschool.

Maher Chiropractic will provide free service to new and existing patients on Friday, Oct. 21 for Doctors With a Heart Day. The needs cannot be met in one day so families and friends will receive a free history and exam along with the first treatment when they make an appointment any time during the month of October.

The concept of the Doctors With a Heart is for one to do what they do best for free on the chosen day and to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to a worthy cause. For more information on Doctor’s With a Heart and Maher Chiropractic, call (707) 792-0202.