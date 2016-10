The “Mr. Lucky Legs” contest was again held at the Founders Day Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rohnert Park Community Center. This year's winner was Terry Mercado, and he is holding onto, Scott, who received honorable mention. Scott is Tory Hotaling's Weiner dog. Mike Munson won Legs of Wool; Joseph Callinan, Legs of Steel; and Rick Navarro, Legs of Hotness.