The rains are welcome outdoors, not just for the much-needed water but to keep nature working and healing from the drought. For the sportsmen it means the duck and goose migration will be one that favors the hunter, as storms mean they fly closer to the water. Rain also means wild boar will be rooting in the softened ground cover, all the better to track the destructive porkers.

Fishermen love the rains, because good solid rains mean androgynous species will make the arduous trip from the salty ocean to lay their eggs in the fine gravels of the freshwater streams whence they came. Rock hunters love to see rain, as swollen rivers will tumble rocks and gravel to refresh our prey in the spring as the waters recede. Fall also means the deserts will be cooler, all the better to dig among the sage.

For me, the rain promises mushrooms, and my favorite mushroom book, “All That The Rain Promises,” David Aurora, will again be at my side until spring. The pages are not so crisp anymore; they do not like the rain as much as I do. I also carry his compendium, “Mushrooms Demystified,” also aged with underlines, sticky notes and, well, dirt. With it I can key species to learn more about the strange world of fungi.

Friends in the Humboldt Mycological Society report it has been a dry end of summer for them as well. The few they have found are small and dry because of the lack of moisture. This round of rain promises to end the issue, we all hope. For Sonoma County, the two days of rain may be enough to stimulate some ‘early season’ edibles. I’ll give it until the 14th and hit the bushes.

My prey, in edibles, is the beautiful Golden Chanterelle, always a delight to find. To get a look at this beauty, Google Image the name. Another approach is to join the local society, SomaMushrooms.org. There you will find schedules and details about becoming a member. The club leads monthly forays and features a monthly speaker. The all-volunteer club is open to anyone and is a great way to participate in learning about the mushroom culture. The monthly forays are led by experienced members. After a few hours in the field, the groups meet up to share a pot luck lunch. Catches of the day are laid out on tarps and reviewed by mycologists.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.