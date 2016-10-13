Get out your lederhosen and practice your yodeling for the upcoming 10th annual Cotati Oktoberfest, with wunderbar German food, fresh craft brews on tap, traditional Oktoberfest music by The Continentals, polka dancing, and contests!

Cotati’s Oktoberfest takes place from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati at the corner of Old Redwood Highway and West Sierra Avenue.

Microbrews by Lagunitas Brewing Company, grilled bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut, pretzels and collectible glass steins will be available for purchase. A full Bavarian bratwurst meal with one drink (beer, wine or root beer) is $15, beer or wine is $5, and admission is free. Costumes are encouraged.

Some of the highlighted contests include Wiener Dog Races at 2 p.m. (for speedy dachshunds), the Tankard Hoist, German potato sack races, a costume contest and yodeling contest. There is no entrance fee required for the contests and prizes will be awarded.

For more information or to get an entry form for the Wiener Dog Races, call (707) 795-5508 or email chamber@cotati.org.