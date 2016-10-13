A fight with his brother and a high-speed chase landed a Rohnert Park man in Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

The incident occurred the morning of Sept. 24 as officers from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety responded to the 5700 block of Dexter Circle for a reported fight between 49-year-old Daniel Packett and his brother.

According to a police report, Packett bit his brother, causing injury, and he also vandalized his brother’s motorcycle. Upon arriving on the scene, officers saw Packett flee the area in a Ford pickup truck. Packett then drove across Foxtail Golf Course and sped eastbound on Golf Course Drive.

Two public safety officers located Packett in the area of Santa Rosa and Mountain View avenues and attempted to make a traffic stop. But Packett fled in his pickup truck northbound on Santa Rosa Avenue and led officers on a chase at speeds of 90 mph.

Packett then sped into the parking lot of the Tower Mart on the corner of Santa Rosa Avenue and Todd Road, endangering customers near the market and gas pumps.

He tried to flee by heading southbound on Santa Rosa Avenue but collided with a patrol vehicle of a responding officer. He was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, driving on a suspended license, felony battery and vandalism.

He also will be booked for an outstanding warrant, as he had an outstanding no-bail arrest warrant.