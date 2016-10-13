Rohnert Park police calls

9/27/16

12:45 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

11:15 a.m.: Surrender firearms for safekeeping on Hagemann Ln.

11:51 a.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Anson Ave.

11:56 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:58 a.m.: A 55-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

12:03 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Snyder Ln.

12:16 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on SB Golf Course Dr. W. on ramp.

1:33 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Maximillian Pl.

1:48 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Padre Parkway.

4:57 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr. W.

8:13 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Petaluma Hill Rd.

8:43 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

9/28/16

2:57 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for DUI on Jasmine Circle at RPX.

2:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

6:30 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.

6:55 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Southwest Blvd.

7:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.

9:23 a.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Dawn Ct.

9:23 a.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

10:35 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Adrian Dr.

11:11 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on NB RPX on ramp.

11:25 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

11:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

12:08 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

12:34 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and bench warrant on RPX.

12:44 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.

12:49 p.m.: CPS referral on Santa Alicia Dr.

1:58 p.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for unauthorized copy/use of computer data on Dowdell Ave.

3:16 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:36 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Bruce Ave.

7:39 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on RPX at the tracks.

8:06 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

10:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

10:54 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Snyder Ln.

11:02 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Commerce Blvd.

11:05 p.m.: A 51-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Hudis St.

9/29/16

4:23 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Racquet Club Circle.

4:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Parkway Dr.

7:37 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Golf Course Dr.

8:38 a.m.: Obstruct movement in public place reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:57 a.m.: Suspicious per- son reported on Snyder Ln.

12:10 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr.

12:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Civic Center Dr.

2:37 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Copeland Creek at Redwood Dr.

2:48 p.m.: Burglary reported on RPX.

3:36 p.m.: Graffiti reported on Copeland Creek Tr. at Seed Farm Dr.

4:57 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:30 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on State Farm Dr.

6:19 p.m.: Fraud reported on Adele Ave.

10:00 p.m.: Robbery reported on Bilboa Ct.

11:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Macaw Ct.

9/30/16

12:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Parkway Dr.

12:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported on MaCaw Ct.

12:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bruce Ave.

12:18 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.

4:24 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Professional Center Dr.

7:19 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.

9:52 a.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Redwood Dr.

10:56 a.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:55 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Hunter Dr.

3:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mammoth Dr.

3:53 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avenida Cala at Southwest Blvd.

4:03 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr.

4:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Civic Center Dr.

5:27 p.m.: Fraud reported on Dowdell Ave.

5:48 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr.

6:40 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Roberts Lake Rd.

9:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

10:10 p.m.: A 27-year-old male and a 46-year-old male arrested for DUI, violation of parole and reckless driving on San Francisco Way at Snyder Ln.

10:11 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Ln.

11:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mammoth Dr.

10/1/16

12:03 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

1:06 a.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on LaBath Ave. at Martin Ave.

1:10 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI on Business Park Dr.

1:59 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Garfield Ct.

2:14 a.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Copeland Creek Tr.

2:31 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Bonnie Ave.

2:46 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for DUI, violation of probation and hit and run on Bonnie Ave.

3:27 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for DUI on Emily Ave.

7:39 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

8:48 a.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on RPX on ramp.

9:26 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

11:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Hemp Ct.

1:21 p.m.: Fraud reported on Enterprise Dr.

3:33 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Harmony Pl.

3:58 p.m.: Burglary reported on Santa Cruz Way.

4:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Harmony Place.

4:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hemp Ct.

5:13 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on College View Dr.

5:21 p.m.: Burglary reported on Camino Colegio.

6:40 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Avram Ave.

6:53 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Hunter Dr.

8:20 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

8:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

9:07 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hemp Ct.

11:05 p.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for minor possession of alcohol.

11:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Magnolia Ave.

10/2/16

12:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mattice Ln.

1:07 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Roberts Lake Rd.

1:26 a.m.: Battery reported on Camino Colegio.

1:27 a.m.: Two 24-year-old males arrested for under the influence of controlled substance, carrying concealed dirk or dagger and violation of parole on Circle Dr.

1:40 a.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, driving with suspended license, no proof of insurance and driving without lights after dark on Redwood Dr.

6:51 a.m.: Promiscuous shooting reported on Gretchen Ct.

7:58 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Golf Course Dr.

9:17 a.m.: Fraud reported on RPX.

2:27 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Southwest Blvd.

5:03 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Harmony Pl.

6:47 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Enterprise Dr.

10/3/16

12:32 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Bodway Parkway at Madison Ave.

1:16 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:12 a.m.: Vehicle accident reported on NB Commerce Blvd. off ramp.

8:20 a.m.: Fight reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:43 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

9:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.

9:43 a.m.: CPS referral reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:46 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Liana Ct.

11:52 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Heartwood Dr. at Snyder Ln.

2:29 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Snyder Ln.

2:33 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

2:52 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Snyder Ln.

4:35 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.

7:30 p.m.: Indecent exposure reported on Redwood Dr.

7:40 p.m.: A 68-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.

9:13 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

Cotati

police calls

9/23/16

1:14 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for false imprisonment on W. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.

4:06 a.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.

4:37 p.m.: Violation of court order reported on W. Sierra Ave.

8:01 p.m.: Petty theft reported on El Rancho Dr.

9/24/16

12:02 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.

11:39 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Hwy 116 So.

9/25/16

12:37 a.m.: A 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

9:06 p.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Pine Tree Circle.

9/26/16

12:18 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on Myrtle Ave. at Veronda Ave.

1:17 a.m.: A 25-year-old female arrested for false identification to peace officer and domestic related incident on Alder Ave. at Hwy. 116 So.

11:32 a.m.: A 55-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Adrian Dr. at Bruce Ave.

3:28 p.m.: Fraud reported on Windmill Farms Dr.

4:27 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:51 p.m.: A 34-year-old female and a 43-year-old male arrested for outside warrant, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Old Redwood Hwy.

9/27/16

10:10 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Hwy. 116.

9/28/16

9:04 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Matteri Circle.

9:35 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported on Madrone Ave.

4:36 p.m.: A 59-year-old male arrested for outside warrant at the station in Cotati.

10:20 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9/29/16

12:39 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Eagle Dr.

2:25 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

5:08 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

10:38 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:52 p.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for possession of false evidence of age on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:32 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on George St. at Old Redwood Hwy.