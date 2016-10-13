|Police logs
Rohnert Park police calls
9/27/16
12:45 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.
11:15 a.m.: Surrender firearms for safekeeping on Hagemann Ln.
11:51 a.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Anson Ave.
11:56 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:58 a.m.: A 55-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
12:03 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Snyder Ln.
12:16 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on SB Golf Course Dr. W. on ramp.
1:33 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Maximillian Pl.
1:48 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Padre Parkway.
4:57 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
8:13 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Petaluma Hill Rd.
8:43 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
9/28/16
2:57 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for DUI on Jasmine Circle at RPX.
2:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
6:30 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.
6:55 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Southwest Blvd.
7:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.
9:23 a.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Dawn Ct.
9:23 a.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
10:35 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Adrian Dr.
11:11 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on NB RPX on ramp.
11:25 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
11:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
12:08 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
12:34 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and bench warrant on RPX.
12:44 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.
12:49 p.m.: CPS referral on Santa Alicia Dr.
1:58 p.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for unauthorized copy/use of computer data on Dowdell Ave.
3:16 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:36 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Bruce Ave.
7:39 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on RPX at the tracks.
8:06 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
10:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.
10:54 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Snyder Ln.
11:02 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Commerce Blvd.
11:05 p.m.: A 51-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Hudis St.
9/29/16
4:23 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Racquet Club Circle.
4:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Parkway Dr.
7:37 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Golf Course Dr.
8:38 a.m.: Obstruct movement in public place reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:57 a.m.: Suspicious per- son reported on Snyder Ln.
12:10 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr.
12:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Civic Center Dr.
2:37 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Copeland Creek at Redwood Dr.
2:48 p.m.: Burglary reported on RPX.
3:36 p.m.: Graffiti reported on Copeland Creek Tr. at Seed Farm Dr.
4:57 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:30 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on State Farm Dr.
6:19 p.m.: Fraud reported on Adele Ave.
10:00 p.m.: Robbery reported on Bilboa Ct.
11:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Macaw Ct.
9/30/16
12:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Parkway Dr.
12:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported on MaCaw Ct.
12:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bruce Ave.
12:18 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.
4:24 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Professional Center Dr.
7:19 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.
9:52 a.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Redwood Dr.
10:56 a.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:55 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Hunter Dr.
3:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mammoth Dr.
3:53 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avenida Cala at Southwest Blvd.
4:03 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr.
4:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Civic Center Dr.
5:27 p.m.: Fraud reported on Dowdell Ave.
5:48 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr.
6:40 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
9:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
10:10 p.m.: A 27-year-old male and a 46-year-old male arrested for DUI, violation of parole and reckless driving on San Francisco Way at Snyder Ln.
10:11 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Ln.
11:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mammoth Dr.
10/1/16
12:03 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
1:06 a.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on LaBath Ave. at Martin Ave.
1:10 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI on Business Park Dr.
1:59 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Garfield Ct.
2:14 a.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Copeland Creek Tr.
2:31 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Bonnie Ave.
2:46 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for DUI, violation of probation and hit and run on Bonnie Ave.
3:27 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for DUI on Emily Ave.
7:39 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
8:48 a.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on RPX on ramp.
9:26 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
11:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Hemp Ct.
1:21 p.m.: Fraud reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:33 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Harmony Pl.
3:58 p.m.: Burglary reported on Santa Cruz Way.
4:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Harmony Place.
4:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hemp Ct.
5:13 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on College View Dr.
5:21 p.m.: Burglary reported on Camino Colegio.
6:40 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Avram Ave.
6:53 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Hunter Dr.
8:20 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.
8:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.
9:07 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hemp Ct.
11:05 p.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for minor possession of alcohol.
11:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Magnolia Ave.
10/2/16
12:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mattice Ln.
1:07 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Roberts Lake Rd.
1:26 a.m.: Battery reported on Camino Colegio.
1:27 a.m.: Two 24-year-old males arrested for under the influence of controlled substance, carrying concealed dirk or dagger and violation of parole on Circle Dr.
1:40 a.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, driving with suspended license, no proof of insurance and driving without lights after dark on Redwood Dr.
6:51 a.m.: Promiscuous shooting reported on Gretchen Ct.
7:58 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:17 a.m.: Fraud reported on RPX.
2:27 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Southwest Blvd.
5:03 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Harmony Pl.
6:47 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Enterprise Dr.
10/3/16
12:32 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Bodway Parkway at Madison Ave.
1:16 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:12 a.m.: Vehicle accident reported on NB Commerce Blvd. off ramp.
8:20 a.m.: Fight reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:43 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
9:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.
9:43 a.m.: CPS referral reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:46 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Liana Ct.
11:52 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Heartwood Dr. at Snyder Ln.
2:29 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Snyder Ln.
2:33 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
2:52 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Snyder Ln.
4:35 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.
7:30 p.m.: Indecent exposure reported on Redwood Dr.
7:40 p.m.: A 68-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.
9:13 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
Cotati
police calls
9/23/16
1:14 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for false imprisonment on W. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
4:06 a.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
4:37 p.m.: Violation of court order reported on W. Sierra Ave.
8:01 p.m.: Petty theft reported on El Rancho Dr.
9/24/16
12:02 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
11:39 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Hwy 116 So.
9/25/16
12:37 a.m.: A 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.
9:06 p.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Pine Tree Circle.
9/26/16
12:18 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on Myrtle Ave. at Veronda Ave.
1:17 a.m.: A 25-year-old female arrested for false identification to peace officer and domestic related incident on Alder Ave. at Hwy. 116 So.
11:32 a.m.: A 55-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Adrian Dr. at Bruce Ave.
3:28 p.m.: Fraud reported on Windmill Farms Dr.
4:27 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:51 p.m.: A 34-year-old female and a 43-year-old male arrested for outside warrant, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Old Redwood Hwy.
9/27/16
10:10 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Hwy. 116.
9/28/16
9:04 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Matteri Circle.
9:35 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported on Madrone Ave.
4:36 p.m.: A 59-year-old male arrested for outside warrant at the station in Cotati.
10:20 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9/29/16
12:39 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Eagle Dr.
2:25 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:08 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
10:38 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:52 p.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for possession of false evidence of age on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:32 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on George St. at Old Redwood Hwy.