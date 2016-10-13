October book sale

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library Autumn 2016 Book Sale will take place in the Armando Flores Meeting Room. Book sale hours are: Friday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 8, (half price day/bag of books $5) 10 a.m-3 p.m.

Library advisory board

There is a vacancy on our Library’s Advisory Board.

The board meets every other month, the third Tuesday at 5 pm. For further information, please contact Nancy Kleban, Branch Manager, at (707) 584-9121, ext. 0910.

The Library Advisory Board’s bimonthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., in the library conference room. The public is welcome to attend this meeting; the opportunity to address the board with comments on matters affecting public library service is included in the meeting’s agenda.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Book discussion group

Our book discussion group will discuss “White Teeth,” by Zadie Smith on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Basic library Internet

Learn to use the library catalog and databases on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10-11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person at the information desk or call 584-9121 ext. 0920.

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Passport to Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 20-Oct. 15) by “visiting” Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico and Spain. Each week a different country will be featured in the Children's Room with books, recipes, crafts, pictures and more. Pick up your passport at the Children's Desk to get started. Participating children receive a free book after Oct. 11.

Fall drop in leaf rubbing table (ages 3 and up)

Get into the fall season with a leaf rubbing project at 10 a.m., from Oct. 4-8. Drop in anytime and find all the supplies you need in the children's room.

Bilingual storytime Cuentos y Cantos

Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español. Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Para niños edades 1-5.

Pam Brown Storytime (Ages 2-6)

Children between the ages of 2-6 can enjoy stories, songs and crafting with storyteller Pam Brown at her monthly Saturday family story time on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

Homework Help on Tuesdays

Free coaching in the Homework Help program at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library is available Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. while school is in session.

Homework assistance is provided for grades K-12.

Help with all subjects is available on a drop-in basis.

Library story times

Baby time (0-18 months) Thursdays 10 a.m.; Toddler Time (18-35 months) Thursdays, 11 a.m.; Preschool Story Time (3-5 years) Fridays 10:30 a.m.

There will be no story times on Friday, Oct. 7.

Read to a dog

The Read to a Dog reading program takes place every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 2-3 p.m. year round. Come sign up that afternoon to read to an appreciative dog.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.