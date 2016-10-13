Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. This week, Lawrence Jones Middle School’s Scott Johnson is one of two featured.

By Irene Hilsendager

Scott Johnson was born and raised in Modesto, and finished high school in his adopted town of Sonora. For 10 years Scott taught multiple subjects involving science authorization and natural sciences in El Dorado County near Placerville. He said he was able to get his feet wet as an administrator while living in El Dorado.

In 2011-2012 Johnson applied and was hired by Dr. Laurie Mason for an administrative post at Lawrence Jones Middle School. Johnson served for four years as assistant principal along with Dr. Mason, and this, his second year, as the principal. He has been a camp counselor, as working with youths is a great achievement for him. Johnson said he will continue to take Lawrence Jones Middle School in the positive direction he feels it is going.

Johnson is married with three children who are going to school at Marguerite Hahn Elementary, Lawrence Jones Middle School and Rancho Cotate High School and also is a resident of Rohnert Park.

Johnson said, “Mom was a homemaker, my step-father worked in a turkey plant, my brother is a lineman for the county in Ventura and my sister still lives in Modesto.”

He says integrity, perseverance and discovery are all attributes to live by and wants his students and staff to do the same.

Johnson checked out other places to teach and reside, but Sonoma County won them over and he has no plans whatsoever to leave. He is quite proud that he can be in administration in the second largest school in the district. Johnson said the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District is a very supportive team. He is truly honored to be associated with the district, as when schools were being closed there were no layoffs and now they are reopening schools and the enrollments are increasing. It is totally amazing to be part of it for six years, he said.

Johnson said, “You can’t underestimate how the little things we do for students can have such an effect in the long term.