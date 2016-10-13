Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.

This week, Technology High’s Dawn Mawhinney is one of two featured.

By Irene Hilsendager

Dawn Mawhinney grew up and graduated from high school in Pennsylvania. She came to California via North Carolina and Alaska as her husband was in the Coast Guard. While stationed in Eureka, she returned to get a degree at Humboldt State. Eventually they settled in Novato while her husband worked at the San Francisco International Airport. Something called her to teach and because they loved the area they decided to settle in Sonoma County.

For 28 years she has dedicated her life to the community and students by teaching at Evergreen, Mt. Shadow, Sonoma High School and Rancho Cotate High School. While working at Evergreen for two years, Mawhinney loved the ementary side of education with the students being so giving and loving.

She said, “For some reason even while growing up, I felt that Sonoma County would be our home.”

While spreading her wings, her mother was a local factory worker in Pennsylvania and her father was a steel industry employee most of his adult life. But her parents had great expectations and their end result was their children must graduate from college. Mawhinney says, “I didn’t know the path to college but had to figure out everything by myself” and how she would pay for a college education.

Now that she is the principal of Technology High School, she says the teenagers are so delightful and she tries to allow the student the room to grow for who they are. Mawhinney also praises working with the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, saying it is such a joy to be part of their journey. She feels the team works so well together and the respect is terrific. The district has always tried to make good decisions and gear them to what is the best education for students.

Mawhinney would like to take Tech High and build a terrific model with just a really group eye on excellence and talent to take out to the community. One of her mottos is “everybody makes mistakes but everybody can fly.”

Mawhinney says, “We are always trying to do what is best for the students. I have goals for myself and for the school and that is to do all I can to assist Tech High to achieve their goals in all curriculum. This is a science school and we will focus and honor that.”