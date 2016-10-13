A Rohnert Park man was one of six people arrested for negligent discharging of firearms Tuesday morning in unincorporated Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of multiple gunshots being fired from the area of a home in the 400 block of Scenic Avenue. Deputies upon arrival heard gunshots coming from the rear of a residence.

Clayton Cable, an 18-year-old Rohnert Park resident was arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction/delay of an officer and negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, as a deputy started walking up the driveway to the home, a pit bull dog came out charging towards the deputy while barking. The deputy yelled at the dog but it continued to aggressively charge towards him. Fearing for his safety, the deputy fired one round from his service handgun at the dog, which immediately ran away. The dog was later taken to a veterinarian and it was determined to be only graze wounded. The dog received sutures and is expected to make a full recovery.

The deputy stayed in the driveway after this confrontation and contacted a group of three Hispanic males who exited out of the backyard. As soon as the deputy identified himself, the three suspects turned and walked back towards the backyard of the home, re

fusing to obey the deputy’s commands to stop. When the deputy continued to yell to them, two suspects eventually came out to him but one fled.

Deputies believed that the fleeing suspect was armed, so they initiated a perimeter of the area and began a search. They located this initial suspect along with a fourth subject hiding on their stomachs behind a trailer on the property.

Deputies found two other people in the home who eventually came out upon commands and they were detained without incident. Deputies ultimately searched the home and found a .22 caliber handgun along with a .22 caliber rifle and a .357 caliber handgun. Deputies also located a Glock .40 caliber pistol on the roof of the residence. The Glock was determined to be stolen during a residential burglary in Rohnert Park in July.

During the course of the investigation, all six suspects were determined to have been shooting the guns in the back of the home. They were shooting towards a mound of dirt, however it was determined to be in the direction of an open road and a residence making it unsafe and unlawful.

Also arrested were: an unnamed 15-year-old male from Santa Rosa who was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm; Jaime Gonzalez, a 19-year-old male from Santa Rosa for possession of a stolen firearm, negligent discharge of firearm, felony possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of firearm; Carlos Diaz, 21, for resisting, obstruction/delay of an officer and negligent discharge of a firearm; and Daniel Vasquez, 18, of Santa Rosa, for resisting, obstruction/delay of an officer and negligent discharge of a firearm. Gonzalez also had a loaded Glock magazine in his car that matched the stolen Glock found on the roof. A 15-year-old male from Santa Rosa was also arrested for resist/obstruct/delay an officer, negligent discharge of a firearm and convicted juvenile felon in possession of a firearm.

Gang affiliation is suspected in this case. A follow-up investigation into their individual gang involvement is continuing.