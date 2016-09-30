I have struggled with whether or not a “chain” should be included in my reviews in light of the fact that The Community Voice represents the local community.

As I went through the pros and cons, I took into account that the distinction is sometimes confusing. Is Mary’s a chain (they have 10 or so locations) and even what about Superburger or Mike’s as they each have more than one location? The deciding “vote” came as I thought about the number of local people employed by Olive Garden and the number of local people who choose to eat there. I have not exhausted the truly “local” restaurants and will continue to include them as the mainstay. This change does not mean you can expect a review of Jack-in-the-Box.

I have not been an Olive Garden fan and for a long time didn’t even consider going there. But with a couple of recent lunch visits brought on by a dining partner suggesting it, I have to say it is a great value with very diverse and good tasting offerings.

When you have “complete” lunch offerings starting at $6.99 one has to at least give the option some consideration. The newest offering is their classic duo with unlimited soup/salad and then a sandwich (such as the Italian meatball breadstick sandwich with fries) or a small pasta dish or flatbreads with toppings.

I had a hard time finishing all of the fries and the last meatball. And that was one of the $6.99 offerings. I can hardly beat that price with a Big Mac meal at McDonalds.

The soup and salad, both “all you can eat,” is an amazing value at $8.99. There are usually four soups to choose from and if you wish for a second bowl of soup it can be different from your first choice.

The salads are pretty much your standard garden salad but the lettuce is crisp and the other ingredients are sufficient to make it stand out. It’s served in a large sized bowl and since it’s unlimited you can have it refilled.

For those not on a dollar budget or calorie budget they do offer standalone entrees

such as Shrimp Scampi, Chicken Picatta, or Garlic Rosemary Chicken as examples. These range in price from around $12 up to $18.99. One nice feature is that each of the items has a calorie count associated with it so for those of you who count calories you can figure out your total with ease.

The Olive Garden also offers a special luncheon item of creating your own pasta bowl with 6 different types of pasta (rigatoni, cavatappi, spaghetti, angel hair, whole wheat linguine and gluten-free rotini) and five types of sauces (traditional marinara, five-cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce, Asiago garlic Alfredo, garlic white wine.) Perhaps they should be the “have it your way restaurant?”

The service has been prompt and acceptable and it’s easy to get in and out in less than 45 minutes and potentially in half an hour.

The Olive Garden is open every day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and is located at 6430 Redwood Dr., in Rohnert Park. Call (707) 586-3607 for more information.

Chris.chambers1969@yahoo.com invites your comments and/or suggestions. Do you have a restaurant you would like to see reviewed? If so, drop a line.