The School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University announced the additions of international finance expert, Ramya Ghosh, Ph.D., and Sergio Canavati, Ph.D., an authority on entrepreneurship and innovation, to its roster of business and economics faculty. The new hires are part of a continuous improvement effort to expand curriculum offerings and faculty thought leadership.

Professor Ghosh has expertise in capital flows, capital controls, and exchange rate and monetary policies. Prior to joining SSU, he taught at Drexel University in Sacramento, the University of California, Irvine, and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. Prior to teaching, he worked as a consultant for the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C.

Professor Canavati joins SSU from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and California State University, Los Angeles. His expertise includes building and executing entrepreneurship and innovation programs, including venture incubation, certificate and mentorship programs, financializing of businesses, entrepreneurial cognition, corporate governance, product platforms, and corporate social responsibility.

“As SBE makes gains at home and abroad for its innovation in management education, the additions of Dr. Ghosh and Dr. Canavati make clear our priority to grow entrepreneurial initiatives in engineering, physics, education, and business administration, and provide students a diverse perspective of international finance and its impact on our economy and economies everywhere,” Dr. William S. Silver, Dean of the School of Business and Economics said.

Additional faculty movements include the promotion of Dr. Kyuho Lee and Dr. Merlin Hanauer to Associate Professor, and Dr. Michael Visser, Chair of the Department of Economics, to full professorship. Tracy Navas, former coordinator of student support services, was promoted to Academic Advisor.

For more information regarding new faculty appointments and faculty research, or for information regarding undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the School of Business and Economics, contact (707) 664-2377 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sbe.