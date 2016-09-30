The Wine Business Institute (WBI) at Sonoma State University announced a gift of undisclosed value from Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Wine Company in support of the Wine Spectator Learning Center.

The gift will be used to equip the new building with advanced education tools to connect wine business scholars and professionals around the world, including state-of-the-art technology classrooms and multimedia venues for production and broadcast of public seminars.

Construction of the 15,000-square-foot project began on June 1 with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by more than 300 people, including California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson and Wine Spectator editor and publisher, Marvin Shanken.