SSU NewsCenter

Sonoma State University will not pursue the construction of a proposed 10,000-seat outdoor pavilion at the Green Music Center and Weill Hall facilities, and instead will focus efforts on enhancing graduation rates, the student experience and academic programs.

“After reviewing the project with my new administrative team, and consulting with key stakeholders we’ve agreed that utilizing our already existing facilities at the Green Music Center, in lieu of adding an additional facility, would best serve our students, our academic mission and the surrounding communities,” said first-year SSU President Judy K. Sakaki.

The Green Music Center currently features outdoor seating for select concerts at Weill Hall + Lawn.

The rear wall of the 1,400-seat Weill Hall opens to seat an additional 4,000 on the tiered Weill Lawn and Commons, with a large LED screen and full sound system to enhance the experience. The pavilion was planned for the east side of the Green Music Center's Weill Hall.

“It is our desire to take advantage of the uniqueness of the experience that Weill Hall + Lawn provides, and the flexibility in terms of programming that is available with a venue of its size and configuration,” said Zarin Mehta, executive director of the Green Music Center.

The indoor/outdoor Summer 2016 Mastercard Performance Series at Weill Hall + Lawn this year included performances by the Santa Rosa Symphony; comedians Trevor Noah and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias; Melissa Etheridge; the Avett Brothers; Los Tigres del Norte; and many others.

Over the past five years, the Green Music Center has established itself as a preeminent performing arts venue, attracting artists of the highest caliber such as Wynton Marsalis, Alison Kraus, Yo-Yo Ma, Lang Lang, Renee Fleming, Kevin Spacey and Steve Martin, to name a few. It has become a central focal point for the arts in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.