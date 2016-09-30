Rohnert Park Founders Day parade and festival takes place Saturday.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the route travels from Lawrence Jones Middle School down the new and improved Snyder Lane and ends at Rancho Cotate High School.

“I look forward to riding my bicycle in the parade down the new Snyder Lane,” RP Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie said.

After the parade, the action shifts to the Rohnert Park Community Center for the festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be four live bands performing as well as the Lucky Legs contest. Food vendors and others selling their wares also will be on hand for this annual event.

Unfortunately, one of the more popular events, the bed races, will not take place this year.

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety is advising people to expect traffic delays in the area, and that Snyder Lane will be closed between 9 a.m.-noon from Keiser Avenue to Southwest Boulevard.