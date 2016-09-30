I visited a giant sporting goods store in Coddingtown. I had a simple question that required me to find a salesman/woman, which was a 10-minute search.

The one I caught was 20-something and seemingly bright. I posited my question about the difference in three dry fly lines that seemed identical, save the price. One line cost $35, No. 2 was $29 and third was only $22. He looked at them thoughtfully, scratched his slightly fuzzy chin and said, “I dunno. (pointing to the most expensive) This one is better.”

I asked him what the difference is but my question fell on deaf ears, as he was staring at his cell phone. A few more questions on the subject and several glances at his cell phone left me no better off. He offered to find someone to answer my question and left, deftly dodging racks of sports clothing while looking at his cell phone.

I stood at the rack of fly fishing equipment. I want it all! Ten minutes passed by and I again set off to find some help. At the front door there were two salesmen both looking at their phones and ignoring me. The only person actually working was a young woman at the one open register, and she was tending a line of six customers waiting to pay.

Not willing to wait in line, I went in search of help again. This time I found two 20-somethings who were looking at their devices, not up to scout for a customer. In fact, when I approached one young lady she turned away without looking at me…her attention locked on her phone.

So here’s the deal, by what name do these people go by? “Cell phone zombies” is one I’ve heard but none of the employees tried to eat me, so zombie is not quite accurate. They seemed transfixed on their devices, Wiktionary (information found via my PC) says, “Transfixed, mesmerized, rendered motionless, etc.”

This did not work, I had just watched clerks dodge me and racks of goods while glued to their device. I have also seen people in cars who use a red light to stare at their device or work on their taxes after the light has turned back to green. One young lady was driving west on Highway 12 with a long line of cars forced to follow her at 20 mph while she worked her phone.

It got my goat even though I was driving east. I’ve given up on Wiktionary, so now I’ll see what kind of blogs I can find on the subject. Ooh! Nooo! Mr. Bill! Technology has bitten you too! Run for your lives, we’re all going to die!

I’ll work on a more fitting title for this ailment. Meanwhile, I drove back to Rohnert Park, parked my truck 10 steps from the front door of our own professional fishing store. I was greeted when I walked in by a 20-something salesman whose cell phone was locked in its holster. He directed me to the fly fishing department. The clerk there was helpful and informative. I bought a new floating fly line at $37 and went home happy.

The next time I attempt to buy something, I’ll check my device for store ratings before I darken their door.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.