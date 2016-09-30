|Safety tips for bike riders and pedestrians
The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety offers the following bicycle and pedestrian safety tips:
Bicycle safety
• Make sure your bicycle is safe to operate, check the pressure in the tires and make sure you have a reflector on the front and one on the back for visibility.
• Always make sure to wear your helmet (required for children under 18).
• Learn the proper hand signals to stop or turn left or turn right.
• Always ride in the same direction of traffic and watch out for people exiting parked cars.
• Stay alert and look for obstacles in the path ahead.
• Obey all traffic laws and lights.
• Do not ride your bike in the crosswalk, walk your bike through the marked crosswalk.
• Ride in the bike lane when one is available.
• Do not get distracted and listen to music or talk on the phone while riding.
Pedestrian safety
• Cross at corners with or without crosswalk.
• Make eye contact with the driver when crossing in front of a vehicle.
• Walk on the sidewalk, if there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.
• Follow all signs and signals, walk at signals only when it says “Walk” or when the white pedestrian signal is showing.
• Increase your visibility at night by wearing reflective clothing and carrying a flashlight.