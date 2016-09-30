Friday, September 30

• Sonoma County Harvest Fair, 1350 Bennet Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, all-day event. Call (707) 545-4200 for ticket prices and information.

• Walk-a-Thon fundraiser to help local schools purchase playground equipment and fund educational fieldtrips. Contact Blanca Benitez at (707) 792-4830 for information about the walk-a-thon being held at John Reed Elementary School.

• Rebuilding Together Bingo, every Friday night at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Catherine at (707) 688-1246.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

• Open House and Artist Reception for Art Trails Open Studios at Stones Throw, 6-8 p.m., 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, free, call (707) 242-6669 for more information.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

Saturday, October 1

• Founder’s Day Celebration, free community event at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Live music, food, kids’ activities, arts and crafts, book fair and “Mr. Lucky Legs.”

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, an all-day event. Cost: Museum Entrance. At the Schulz Museum's new exhibition, "Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets," visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Self-publish Wisely Workshop, Clarice Stasz will review key decisions, budgeting, design, marketing and provide personal tips, 1-3 p.m., The Sitting Room, 2630 Western Ave., Petaluma.

Sunday, October 2

Monday, October 3

Tuesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 5

• Wines & Sunsets at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Rd., Santa Rosa. Cost $5 - $15. Paradise Ridge Winery's signature event, Wines & Sunsets, is every Wednesday until Oct. 26. An event where you not only sip and savor the wine but also the sunset and live music. For more information, call Alison at 707-528-9463.

Thursday, October 6

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

Friday, October 7

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• The 11th annual Northern Disability Services & Legal Center Tech Expo & more, showcasing the latest assistive technology and services for adults and children with disabilities, veterans, and the aging community., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Finley Hall, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lake Kowell, Assistive Technology Coordinator at (707) 528-2745, ext. 307.

Saturday, October 8

• Cotati Oktoberfest, noon-6 p.m., La Plaza Park. There is a grilled bratwurst dinner and beverage for $15 per person. Free admission. Live music, beer and wine and yodeling contest. Call 795-5508 for more information.

• Sonoma County Art Trails, for two weekends in October, you can have a look at some of the best art that Sonoma County has to offer. Art Trails provides a chance to visit the artists' studios and watch works in progress. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

Sunday, October 9

Monday, October 10

Tuesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 12

Thursday, October 13

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

