|Police Beat
Rohnert Park police calls
9/20/16
4:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.
5:55 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Alicante St.
8:33 a.m.: Hit and run reported on NB RPX on ramp.
11:27 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.
11:30 a.m.: CPS referral on Lilac Way.
11:54 a.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for forge/alter vehicle registration on Redwood Dr.
12:07 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Redwood Dr.
12:14 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
12:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
1:01 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.
1:23 p.m.: Loitering reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:46 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on LaBath Ave.;
6:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
6:45 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Bruce Ave.
9:23 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Redwood Dr.
9:58 p.m.: A 70-year-old male arrested for DUI on Redwood Dr.
11:38 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Bonnie Ave.
9/21/16
12:07 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Civic Center Dr.
7:52 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Eleanor Ave. at Emily Ave.
8:29 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
10:38 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Redwood Dr. at RPX.
2:11 p.m.: Fraud reported on Daphne Ct.
2:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:04 p.m.: A 56-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
3:25 p.m.: DPS referral reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
4:25 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd. at Southwest Blvd.
5:16 p.m.: Missing person reported on Snyder Ln.
5:46 p.m.: Battery reported on Bonnie Ave.
7:29 p.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave. at Snyder Ln.
9/22/16
12:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
7:32 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Magnolia Ave. at Mitchell Dr.
9:03 a.m.: Burglary reported on Zaragoza St.
11:49 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
11:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.
12:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gillpepper Ln.
1:46 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Griffin Way.
4:35 p.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for possession of deceptive government identification and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
5:23 p.m.: Missing person reported on Bridget Dr.
7:34 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Hudis St.
8:34 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Dubarry Ct.
9:34 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.
10:22 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:34 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.
9/23/16
12:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lancaster Dr.
1:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Maximillian Pl.
2:51 a.m.: A 58-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and display of false proof of registration on Golf Course Dr. at NB on ramp to freeway.
4:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Macaw Ct.
6:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
9:28 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Hunter Dr.
10:34 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Racquet Club Circle.
11:31 a.m.: Battery reported on San Ramon Pl.
12:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bilboa Ct.
12:51 p.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for false imprisonment and assault on Kirsten Ct.
1:19 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Golf Course Dr.
3:01 p.m.: Traffic collision reported on Martin Ave. at Redwood Dr.
3:31 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX at the dead end of the street.
4:50 p.m.: Battery reported on Padre Parkway.
6:02 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Civic Center Dr. at Jacaranda St.
7:13 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
9:31 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:08 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Harmony Pl. at Hillview Ct.
10:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Darleen Ct.
11:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gold Way.
11:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.
9/24/16
12:23 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.
1:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Alta Ave.
3:04 a.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Santa Rosa Ave. at Golf Course Dr.
3:59 a.m.: Fight reported on Kristen Ct.
7:52 a.m.: Burglary reported on Jasmine Circle.
8:54 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Blair Ave. at Bonnie Ave.
9:18 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, transport of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and new felony offense enhancement on Commerce Blvd.
9:26 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Alma Ave.
10:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Medical Center Dr.
11:33 a.m.: A 33-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Mountain Pl.
1:14 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.
2:04 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Redwood Dr.
2:15 p.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for battery with serious injury, ADW not firearm, vandalism, DUI, violation of probation, evading peace officer with wanton disregard and driving with suspended license on Dexter Circle.
3:14 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:16 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
5:28 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.
5:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.
6:04 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for petty theft, trespassing, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation on RPX.
6:10 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Magnolia Ave
6:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mercedes Way.
6:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jade Ct.
6:19 p.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for assault with injury, violation of probation and violation of court order on Bridgit Dr.
8:25 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Adele Ave. at Santa Alicia Dr.
8:33 p.m.: Structure fire reported on Circulo Juarez.
8:50 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.
9:18 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
9:56 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for petty theft, receiving known stolen property and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on RPX.
10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.
10:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.
9/25/16
12:55 a.m.: A 47-year-old male arrested for false identification to peace officer, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Country Club Dr.
2:33 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Beth Ct. at Bonita Ave.
3:17 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
3:27 a.m.: A 54-year-old male arrested for display of false proof of registration and driving with suspended license on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
9:43 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:24 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Bodway Parkway at Maurice Ave.
12:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:42 p.m.: Burglary reported on Hunter Dr.
1:07 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Enterprise Dr.
1:42 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr.
1:53 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on E. Cotati Ave.
3:57 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and carrying loaded firearm in a public place on State Farm Dr.
5:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
6:36 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Holly Ave. at Snyder Ln.
6:46 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Snyder Ln.
7:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:03 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Burton Ave.
11:25 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Burton Ave.
11:25 p.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for unauthorized possession of personal identification, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
9/26/16
12:14 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Cloister Ct.
2:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Doubletree Dr.
3:01 a.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hunter Dr.
5:18 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
6:46 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on RPX.
8:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Coral Ct.
8:21 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
9:19 a.m.: A 30-year-old male, a 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old female arrested for obstruction of peace officers, burglary, conspiracy to commit crime and possession of burglary tools on Redwood Dr.
9:36 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Middlebrook Way.
11:57 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Golf Course Dr.
12:04 p.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.
12:13 p.m.: A 56-year-old male arrested for petty theft on Country Club Dr.
12:39 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.
12:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
1:38 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Arlen Dr.
3:22 p.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Redwood Dr.
3:44 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for vandalism on Melody Dr.
7:40 p.m.: DUI reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
8:37 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:29 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.
9:32 p.m.: A 54-year-old male arrested for battery on souse on RPX.
9:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
9:45 p.m.: A 47-year-old male arrested for obstruction of peace officer, appropriate lost property, possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
Cotati police calls
9/16/16
12:29 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported on John Roberts Dr. at Ward Dr.
12:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy. 116 S.
11:03 p.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for possession/use of false evidence of age on Old Redwood Hwy.
9/17/16
12:41 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Beverly Dr. at E. Cotati Ave.
3:19 a.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Blodgett St.
3:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy 116 S.
7:43 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lipton Way.
9/18/16
1:01 a.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Charles St.
1:07 a.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and possession of false proof of age on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:04 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
4:31 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:12 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:07 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
9/19/16
12:38 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on E. Cotati Ave.
9:30 a.m.: A 30-year-old male and a 32-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of narcotic controlled substance on E. Cotati Ave.
9:59 a.m.: Fraud reported on Lincoln Ave.
1:21 p.m.: Hit and run reported on E. Cotati Ave, at LaSalle Ave.
9:45 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
9/21/16
4:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy at Page St.
7:38 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
8:40 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Macklin Sr. at Park Ave.
10:45 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
4:04 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
6:19 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Madrone Ave.
6:24 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Hwy 116 S. at Redwood Dr.
9/22/16
9:45 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on St. Joseph Way.
12:35 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Forno Way.
6:09 p.m.: CPS referral reported on E. Cotati Ave.
5:12 p.m.: Hit and run reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
7:54 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on LaSalle Ave. at Lincoln Ave.
8:36 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave.