Rohnert Park police calls

9/20/16

4:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.

5:55 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Alicante St.

8:33 a.m.: Hit and run reported on NB RPX on ramp.

11:27 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

11:30 a.m.: CPS referral on Lilac Way.

11:54 a.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for forge/alter vehicle registration on Redwood Dr.

12:07 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Redwood Dr.

12:14 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

12:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

1:01 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.

1:23 p.m.: Loitering reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:46 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on LaBath Ave.;

6:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

6:45 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Bruce Ave.

9:23 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Redwood Dr.

9:58 p.m.: A 70-year-old male arrested for DUI on Redwood Dr.

11:38 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Bonnie Ave.

9/21/16

12:07 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Civic Center Dr.

7:52 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Eleanor Ave. at Emily Ave.

8:29 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.

10:38 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Redwood Dr. at RPX.

2:11 p.m.: Fraud reported on Daphne Ct.

2:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

3:04 p.m.: A 56-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.

3:25 p.m.: DPS referral reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

4:25 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd. at Southwest Blvd.

5:16 p.m.: Missing person reported on Snyder Ln.

5:46 p.m.: Battery reported on Bonnie Ave.

7:29 p.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave. at Snyder Ln.

9/22/16

12:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

7:32 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Magnolia Ave. at Mitchell Dr.

9:03 a.m.: Burglary reported on Zaragoza St.

11:49 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.

11:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.

12:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gillpepper Ln.

1:46 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Griffin Way.

4:35 p.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for possession of deceptive government identification and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

5:23 p.m.: Missing person reported on Bridget Dr.

7:34 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Hudis St.

8:34 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Dubarry Ct.

9:34 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.

10:22 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:34 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.

9/23/16

12:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lancaster Dr.

1:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Maximillian Pl.

2:51 a.m.: A 58-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and display of false proof of registration on Golf Course Dr. at NB on ramp to freeway.

4:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Macaw Ct.

6:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

9:28 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Hunter Dr.

10:34 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Racquet Club Circle.

11:31 a.m.: Battery reported on San Ramon Pl.

12:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bilboa Ct.

12:51 p.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for false imprisonment and assault on Kirsten Ct.

1:19 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:01 p.m.: Traffic collision reported on Martin Ave. at Redwood Dr.

3:31 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX at the dead end of the street.

4:50 p.m.: Battery reported on Padre Parkway.

6:02 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Civic Center Dr. at Jacaranda St.

7:13 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

9:31 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:08 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Harmony Pl. at Hillview Ct.

10:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

10:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Darleen Ct.

11:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gold Way.

11:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.

9/24/16

12:23 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.

1:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Alta Ave.

3:04 a.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Santa Rosa Ave. at Golf Course Dr.

3:59 a.m.: Fight reported on Kristen Ct.

7:52 a.m.: Burglary reported on Jasmine Circle.

8:54 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Blair Ave. at Bonnie Ave.

9:18 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, transport of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and new felony offense enhancement on Commerce Blvd.

9:26 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Alma Ave.

10:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Medical Center Dr.

11:33 a.m.: A 33-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Mountain Pl.

1:14 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

2:04 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Redwood Dr.

2:15 p.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for battery with serious injury, ADW not firearm, vandalism, DUI, violation of probation, evading peace officer with wanton disregard and driving with suspended license on Dexter Circle.

3:14 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:16 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

5:28 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

5:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

6:04 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for petty theft, trespassing, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation on RPX.

6:10 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Magnolia Ave

6:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mercedes Way.

6:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jade Ct.

6:19 p.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for assault with injury, violation of probation and violation of court order on Bridgit Dr.

8:25 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Adele Ave. at Santa Alicia Dr.

8:33 p.m.: Structure fire reported on Circulo Juarez.

8:50 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

9:18 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

9:56 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for petty theft, receiving known stolen property and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on RPX.

10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.

10:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.

9/25/16

12:55 a.m.: A 47-year-old male arrested for false identification to peace officer, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Country Club Dr.

2:33 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Beth Ct. at Bonita Ave.

3:17 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

3:27 a.m.: A 54-year-old male arrested for display of false proof of registration and driving with suspended license on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

9:43 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Golf Course Dr.

10:24 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Bodway Parkway at Maurice Ave.

12:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

12:42 p.m.: Burglary reported on Hunter Dr.

1:07 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Enterprise Dr.

1:42 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr.

1:53 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on E. Cotati Ave.

3:57 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and carrying loaded firearm in a public place on State Farm Dr.

5:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

6:36 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Holly Ave. at Snyder Ln.

6:46 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Snyder Ln.

7:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:03 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Burton Ave.

11:25 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Burton Ave.

11:25 p.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for unauthorized possession of personal identification, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.

9/26/16

12:14 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Cloister Ct.

2:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Doubletree Dr.

3:01 a.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hunter Dr.

5:18 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

6:46 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on RPX.

8:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Coral Ct.

8:21 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

9:19 a.m.: A 30-year-old male, a 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old female arrested for obstruction of peace officers, burglary, conspiracy to commit crime and possession of burglary tools on Redwood Dr.

9:36 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Middlebrook Way.

11:57 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Golf Course Dr.

12:04 p.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.

12:13 p.m.: A 56-year-old male arrested for petty theft on Country Club Dr.

12:39 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

12:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

1:38 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Arlen Dr.

3:22 p.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Redwood Dr.

3:44 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for vandalism on Melody Dr.

7:40 p.m.: DUI reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

8:37 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:29 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.

9:32 p.m.: A 54-year-old male arrested for battery on souse on RPX.

9:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

9:45 p.m.: A 47-year-old male arrested for obstruction of peace officer, appropriate lost property, possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

Cotati police calls

9/16/16

12:29 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

10:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported on John Roberts Dr. at Ward Dr.

12:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy. 116 S.

11:03 p.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for possession/use of false evidence of age on Old Redwood Hwy.

9/17/16

12:41 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Beverly Dr. at E. Cotati Ave.

3:19 a.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Blodgett St.

3:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy 116 S.

7:43 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lipton Way.

9/18/16

1:01 a.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Charles St.

1:07 a.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and possession of false proof of age on Old Redwood Hwy.

10:04 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

4:31 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

5:12 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:07 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

9/19/16

12:38 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on E. Cotati Ave.

9:30 a.m.: A 30-year-old male and a 32-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of narcotic controlled substance on E. Cotati Ave.

9:59 a.m.: Fraud reported on Lincoln Ave.

1:21 p.m.: Hit and run reported on E. Cotati Ave, at LaSalle Ave.

9:45 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.

9/21/16

4:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy at Page St.

7:38 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

8:40 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Macklin Sr. at Park Ave.

10:45 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

4:04 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

6:19 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Madrone Ave.

6:24 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Hwy 116 S. at Redwood Dr.

9/22/16

9:45 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on St. Joseph Way.

12:35 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Forno Way.

6:09 p.m.: CPS referral reported on E. Cotati Ave.

5:12 p.m.: Hit and run reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.

7:54 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on LaSalle Ave. at Lincoln Ave.

8:36 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave.