The Downtown Specific Plan Revitalization Project in Cotati is nearing completion, according to City of Cotati staff, which may be accelerated thanks to a one-time influx of money from the State of California.

The Cotati City Council at its meeting on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution appropriating and increasing the project’s budget by $250,000 to a revised total that will not exceed $2.919 million. The purpose of the money will be to replace the slurry seal road treatment with overlay treatment for Old Redwood Highway from Highway 116 to La Plaza.

According to a city staff report, the State of California has accelerated and paid off the Economic Recovery Bonds issued under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The mechanism established to fund the various state obligations, including servicing the bonds, was termed the “triple flip.” The triple flip sunset in Fiscal Year 2015-16, resulting in final one-time balancing adjustments received by the cities and counties.

Cotati’s final balancing adjustment, which was determined after adoption of the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 budget, is $247,836.03, which was not included into the city’s adopted budget. Cotati’s adopted FY 2016-17 budget includes a 32 percent operating reserve, which exceeds the council’s 25 percent operating contingency policy.

Because the city has extra in its reserves, according to the staff report, it could choose to save the money or to use it on infrastructure improvements. City staff recommended the road improvements, given the current state of the roadway, Old Redwood Highway’s importance to the city along with the simultaneous improvements to the gateway area occurring now. Although this roadway is federal-aid eligible, there are no foreseeable federal funds available, as the needs statewide far exceed any available funding.

“I think we have to look at this stretch of road downtown and Old Redwood Highway,” Councilman John Dell’Osso said. “It’s an opportunity to fix up our main street. It runs right through the center of town, and it’s used by every jurisdiction around us. I would hope the improvements we make to that road in our downtown area could in the long term help the businesses that are there and the potential businesses in the future would come because there’s a nicely paved road and whatever parking available is there.”

Eris Weaver, who is running for one of the three council seats up for election this November, questioned the use of the money on this particular project.

“I don’t know if this project of fixing the road is the best use of $250,000…it might be,” Weaver said. “Have other uses for this big one-time chunk been discussed in terms of there’s all these different things we want to do? What’s the best one to do right now with this chunk that we’re getting? That’s a question I haven’t heard discussed tonight. To get this money and only use it for one thing raises this question.”

The project grant funding is restricted to streetscape, bicycle and pedestrian improvements. In addition to the required local grant match, only limited city funding was available for roadway improvements, resulting in contract documents calling for slurry seal. City staff says that although slurry seal would provide an improvement, underlying road defects would reappear and the improvement would be limited in duration.

The city has negotiated a change order with the project contractor for installation of a double fiber seal overlay to replace the slurry seal, including roadway structural repairs and a leveling course. A double-fiber seal overlay is a new paving method to Cotati, but has been used by other agencies, including Caltrans. This paving method is expected to have an estimated 8-10-year life, can be applied to distressed asphalt and is a fraction of the cost of traditional grinding and paving. This method would enable the city to pave this very large area, including all road repairs and supplemental bike lane striping for an amount not to exceed $250,000. A traditional grind and overlay would cost between $400,000-$500,000, depending on scope.

The project consists primarily of installing pedestrian plazas on either side of Highway 116 as it turns south into Old Redwood Highway and installing new sidewalks, trees and street lights along Old Redwood Highway from Highway 116 to La Plaza.