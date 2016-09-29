A family-friendly music concert and beer garden will benefit Rancho Adobe Firefighters Association on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Penngrove Park, 11800 Main Street, Penngrove, from 1-5 p.m.

The afternoon will feature music in the shady park by the likes of Twang Ditty (vintage country), Jack The Midnight (hard rock/Ska/reggae) and Osito (alternative rock/indie rock) with the party continuing on at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., with the band American Honey.

Local food and craft beer will be sold.

Proceeds from the benefit will purchase rescue and emergency equipment for the Rancho Adobe Fire District. Tickets are $15 advance; $20 at the door. Ages 10 and under free.

Buy tickets at fireandsuds.com or at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St., Penngrove.

For information, call 707-981-1085.

Parking is free.