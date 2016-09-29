Bill McKibben, climate change journalist and founder of 350.org, kicks off the third annual Sonoma State University Sustainability Days with a keynote address on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center. A day of presentations, panels and activities around sustainability follows on Oct. 19 in the Student Center.

“We are thrilled to have Bill McKibben, famed environmentalist and winner of the Gandhi Peace Award, with us to kick off Sustainability Days,” says Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. “His participation in this event underscores Sonoma State University's commitment to sustainability.”

Sustainability Day has grown this year into two days, with an evening kickoff lecture and farm-to-table dinner followed by a day of events in the Student Center. Tickets for McKibben’s talk are free for Sonoma State students, faculty and staff, $20 for general admission. Admission is free for all for events on Oct. 19 in the Student Center. Parking on campus is $5-$8.

The events on Oct. 19 in the Student Center include student, faculty and staff presentations and panel discussions with community representatives and agencies working in the field of sustainability. Topics include local jobs in sustainability; sustainability in the classroom; students organizing for sustainability; faculty and staff efforts toward sustainability at Sonoma State; and recognition of the University’s Sustainability Champions.

Live music and other activities take place in Seawolf Plaza outside of the Student Center, 5-7 p.m. There will also be a screening and discussion of the film “Catching the Sun,” a documentary staring Van Jones and others on the race to lead the clean energy future, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Student Center.

Sustainability Days is just one example of Sonoma State’s commitment to the environment. In addition to offering many academic programs and classes focused on the environment and sustainability, the University supports composting on campus and in dining facilities, uses sustainable cleaning products, applies water conservation methods in dining and landscaping, and strives to employ sustainable practices throughout campus. In 2014, SSU Campus Recreation received a Green Business Certificate from the Bay Area Green Business Program.