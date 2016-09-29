Do you dread giving your pet medications? You’re not alone!

Some people avoid taking their pets to the vet because they figure they won’t be able to medicate them anyway, so what’s the point? Please don’t do that because there are many options and tricks nowadays to get your pets to take the medications they need.

I’ll share some with you to see if this chore can be made a little easier. We are giving medications every day at the shelter as there is always someone sick, injured or recovering from a spay or neuter surgery, so we have a fair amount of experience.

First off explore all options with your veterinarian. There are new antibiotics out that will last two weeks with just one injection; certainly a good choice when dealing with feral or fractious animals.

Ear gels are also available for some medications where you can just rub the ointment onto the earflap and it gets absorbed through the skin. The ear may look goopy but there’s no fight to get a pill down the throat. If giving a liquid is easier for you, ask if the medication needed comes that way.

Don’t be afraid to ask as there are often options – maybe a stronger dose once a day instead of trying to medicate twice a day, and so on.

Have you ever given your cat a pill and massaged his throat for what seemed an eternity only to have him spit the pill out once you walked away? It’s amazing how they manage that trick. So we have to be smarter (and quicker) than they are. Arm yourself with some tools of the trade.

One is a pill popper. It’s a long handle with a plunger so that you don’t have to put your fingers in the mouth and risk a bite. It allows you to push the pill further down the throat so they can’t kick it out with their tongue. Pill poppers are inexpensive and reusable.

Never try to hide the medication in your pet’s food. The last thing you want is a sick animal that won’t eat; many medicines have a strong flavor and not one that pets enjoy.

Someone brilliant (and now rich) came out with Pill Pockets – basically a soft hollow treat that you can hide a pill inside (you can certainly do the same with a tiny piece of cheese or a meatball).

The two tips for using food is 1) use just enough to cover the pill – if you put a small pill in a whole meatball the animal can eat around it and leave the pill. And 2) have a second piece of the treat visible in your hand so the animal gulps down the first (with the pill hidden in it) in anticipation of getting the second.

For cats and small dogs, you want to be sure to coat the pill in something yummy and slippery like butter or meat-flavored baby food.

Otherwise, an uncoated pill can just stick to a cat’s rough tongue and won’t go down the throat. It also leaves a good flavor behind instead of a bitter pill.

It can help to have a syringe with water ready to give after popping a pill down the throat to wash it down.

Whenever medicating cats or small dogs it can be helpful to wrap them in a towel, kneel on the floor and hold the animal between your legs facing away from you. That way they don’t see what’s coming at them; instead you are coming from behind their head. The element of surprise gives you the advantage.

This is very helpful too when giving eye ointments or ear drops. Always give a reward for taking medications so that the session ends on a good note and you might have a more willing patient the next time a prescription is ordered. Do you have a special trick that’s worked well for you? Please share as we can always be looking for new and easier ways to medicate our animals.

