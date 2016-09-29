The eighth annual Back-to-School Carnival was held on Friday, Sept. 16, at Sahouria Pediatric Dentistry and Sonoma County Family Dental. This fun annual event celebrates the kids who have stayed soda free all summer long.

Dr. Jamie Sahouria, the kids dentist, and Dr. Marisa Colas, the adult dentist, and the entire team had a great time celebrating with their patients.

Eric O’Neil and his crew at Learning to Learn also played a major role in the event by helping with the carnival games and face painting.