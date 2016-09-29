Council on Aging (COA) recently presented Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Company’s Sonoma Division with its “Making a Difference Award” for the company’s donation of a 2011 Chevrolet Volt for use in COA’s Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels provides more than 285,000 meals per year to home-bound seniors.

In addition, PG&E also contributed money to Council on Aging for application of colorful graphics to the car to identify it as a Meals on Wheels vehicle and to help promote the visibility of the program.

According to John Ghigliazza, PG&E’s Sonoma Division Manager, the company heard that COA was seeking an electric vehicle to help deliver meals on a daily basis to seniors, and felt that donation of a vehicle would fit well into PG&E’s “Economic and Community Vitality” category of community-investment grants. Use of the donated electric vehicle is expected to save approximately $6,000 per year over operation of a gas-powered vehicle for delivering meals.