What an exciting part of life, knowing that someone new will soon be joining your family. There is so much planning to be done to prepare for their arrival while taking care of yourself as you feel your body going through all the changes as it now is nurturing two.

So many of the plans are on everyone’s mind – finding the right doctor or midwife, making space in your home for the new arrival, talking with your other children about the new brother or sister on the way, handling the financial planning – all the while still having to do all of your usual life activities.

So what about you, “Mom-to-Be”? How are you taking care of yourself while making all of these plans and decisions? How do you keep yourself calm and well-nourished while your body is changing and your mind is more busy than ever?

Now is the most important time to make the space in your busy schedule to do your own research and fact finding until you are internally at peace with your choices in every aspect of the well-being of yourself and your family.

Perhaps one of the most problematic areas is the controversy about vaccines. Is it not worth your time to look into this deeply for yourself? Let reason be your guide rather than fear no matter what conclusions you come to.

Another area to look into is the stages of fetal development as each trimester progresses. Your nutritional needs will change as the baby develops. Prenatal vitamins are a good basic support but your daily diet needs all the building blocks for both your system and the baby’s for optimal health. When you have food cravings, ask yourself if this particular food is the best choice to satisfy both your cravings and your needs. Be mindful.

Perhaps most importantly, make time to rest body and mind.

Now, more than ever, you need to be clear-headed for decision making and have the proper energy available to your body to do your daily tasks and build a strong healthy baby without depleting yourself. You are the primary caretaker in this case and only you can know what you are able to do and not do at any given time.