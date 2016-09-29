Sonoma State University hosts the acclaimed solo performance “Wrestling Jerusalem,” written and performed by Aaron Davidman and directed by Michael John Garcés, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Evert B. Person Theatre. Set in America, Israel and Palestine, “Wrestling Jerusalem” follows one man’s journey to understand the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Davidman’s solo performance is a personal story that grapples with the complexities of identity, history and social justice. Giving voice to over a dozen different characters, the play sheds light on one of the most entrenched conflicts of our time.

Based on interviews conducted by Davidman himself, the characters display unexpected points of view: Holocaust survivors; an Arab commuter snarled in traffic traveling from one side of the Israeli West Bank wall to the other; an Israeli Special Forces commander.

The performance includes singing, stylized movement, and even a story in the vein of the Kabbalah. Davidman emphasizes that this is not a protest play, but that understanding the Middle East requires holding "a simultaneity of truths."

Wrestling Jerusalem is part of a three-day residency for Davidman at Sonoma State. He will hold workshops with Theatre Arts and Dance students on performance and personal narrative, and work with students at The HUB, Sonoma State's multicultural center, on leadership skills. This work is part of a multi-year effort by the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance to examine more closely the role of race, gender, faith, social class, age, and sexuality in the creation of performance.

“This is a unique and special opportunity, to have such an accomplished artist not just share his work but train our students on how to perform their stories, either from, or very much not from, their own personal cultures and backgrounds,” says Scott Horstein, chair of the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance.

Davidman will also visit the THAR 160 Learning Community: Theatre, Dance, the Artistic Process and You, an introduction to performance studies for 100 first-year general education and Theater Arts and Dance students combined.

Tickets are free to SSU students, staff, and faculty; general admission is $25.

The event is a co-production of The HUB and the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.sonoma.edu.