Arthur Conan Doyle must be twirling in his grave wishing he could find a way to see “Baskerville” at Spreckels. For his best-selling horrific mystery, “Hound of the Baskervilles,” a spine-chilling tale of a huge dog with an unhealthy attitude towards English ladies and gentlemen, has been turned on its head by comic writer Ken Ludwig into a delicious farce.

He’s picked a perfect historical time: Queen Victoria died in 1901, her son, Edward the Seventh then perched on the throne as the Victorian Age slid into the Edwardian and was wittily taken apart by Oscar Wilde. Such a delightful setting for Ludwig’s satirical talents!

Don’t you worry. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are on the case, for they’ve been asked to figure out who’s murdering the Baskervilles – Charles, Hugo and Henry.

Holmes is played by Stephen Cannon, cool as a cucumber even under a deerstalker cap and clutching a meerschaum pipe which he never lights. He’s got a firm grip on his emotions. Chris Schloemp plays Dr. Watson, a fastidious, bumbling sort who manages to get in the way of the three other actors who play a bewildering multiplicity of roles.

“Baskerville,” is under the direction of David L. Yen, a veteran actor and director familiar to Spreckels playgoers. Pre-promotion publicity puts emphasis on their many roles, but don’t try to sort them out. As Yen puts it, “It’s chaos backstage with piles of costumes calling for so many quick changes.”

It’s an amazing collection of costumes and wigs for the trio of Zane Walters, Larry Williams and Kim Williams (are they married? We’re not told). Larry Williams plays the dwindling Baskerville heirs garbed like a cowboy with a big straw hat and sometimes a six gun strapped to his hip. He also plays Inspector Lestrade.

Fake bodies of stuffed clothing are tossed out, (Dr. Watson wrestles with one of them), a stubborn pig on a leash is dragged on and ultimately carried off stage, men sometimes play feminine roles, and a real victim with a knife in his back pretends to cap the chaos.

The governing of all this mayhem is handled by huge background scenes on a series of cards in one corner. The actors pick the cards, punch them in place, and automatically the proper scenes on three screens serve the function of cleverly tying the production together. Give Eddy Hansen, technical director, credit for this vital job.

Pamela Enz designed the turn-of-the-century costumes, Elizabeth Bazzano and Mary Jo Hamilton had a pile of duties they capably handled as they always do. It wouldn’t do any harm to re-read Conan Doyle’s book. It gave film star Basil Rathbone a huge boost to his career. Naturally times have changed since Rathbone raised the bar.

You should pay attention to the exits and entrances of this show. An unnamed choreographer must have designed them for they are delightfully elegant.

“Baskerville” is a stylistic production with so many professionals doing the job David Yen wanted them to do playgoers will have no time to decode the chaos backstage.

It plays through Sunday October 9, Friday and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. and tickets are $26 down to $16 for kids 12 and under, $24 seniors, $22 students. Box office (588-3400) open Tuesday through Saturday afternoons and one hour before curtain times.