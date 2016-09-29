Rohnert Park police calls

9/13/16

12:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

12:09 a.m.: A 60-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Hailey Ct.

2:21 a.m.: Suicide threats reported on Redwood Dr.

2:56 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on City Center Dr.

4:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:23 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.

5:28 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:17 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Eagan Ct.

8:42 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Snyder Ln.

8:47 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:00 a.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

12:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:02 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for possession of weapon at school on Snyder Ln.

1:28 p.m.: Stolen plates reported on RPX.

2:28 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on J Rogers Ln.

4:31 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Gilford Ln.

6:11 p.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on RPX.

6:13 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Middlebrook Way.

7:29 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Miramonte Pl.

10:12 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

10:15 p.m.: A 62-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on Adrian Ct.

9/14/16

12:09 a.m.: A 60-year-old female arrested for assault on Hailey Ct.

12:22 a.m.: Missing person reported on Holly Ave.

2:31 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on NB RPX on ramp.

8:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

9:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.

10:07 a.m.: Dumping/littering reported on LaBath Ave. at Martin Ave.

2:44 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Adrian Dr.

3:45 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on RPX.

4:04 p.m.: Fraud reported on Lancaster Dr.

6:22 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on RPX. at Snyder Ln.

6:48 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for driving without license and violation of probation on Georgia Ct.

7:10 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

7:11 p.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

7:28 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported at the dead end of Garmont Ct.

8:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.

8:26 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Copeland Creek Dr.

8:28 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

8:47 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for vandalism and public intoxication on Copeland Creek Dr.

9:14 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:17 p.m.: A 57-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Rancho Verde Circle.

9:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

9/15/15

10:04 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:49 a.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.

12:03 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Redwood Dr.

2:28 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Macaw Ct.

3:29 p.m.: Attempted burglary reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

5:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

5:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Circle Dr.

5:57 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

6:12 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

6:14 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Circle Dr.

8:12 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Snyder Ln.

10:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rancho Verde Circle.

10:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mattice Ln.

10:40 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

11:35 p.m.: Promiscuous shooting reported on RPX.

9/16/16

1:19 a.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Enterprise Dr.

1:56 a.m.: Drunk in public on E. Cotati Ave.

2:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.

7:59 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Snyder Ln.

9:49 a.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for driving without a license, no proof of insurance, display false proof of registration and registration required on Padre Parkway.

2:03 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

3:27 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on NB RPX on ramp.

4:20 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

4:22 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr.

4:54 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr.

5:13 p.m.: A 23-year-old female arrested for petty theft on RPX.

5:20 p.m.: Hit and run reported on NB RPX on ramp.

7:10 p.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for battery, possession of narcotic controlled substance, and public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.

7:13 p.m.: Missing person reported on Enterprise Dr.

8:04 p.m.: A 65-year-old female arrested for battery on SB 101 at Todd Rd.

8:17 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Hacienda Circle.

8:36 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for inflicting injury upon a child on Brett Ave.

9:20 p.m.: Fight reported on Camino Colegio at Southwest Blvd.

9:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

10:08 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hillview Way.

11:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

11:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Garrett Ct.

11:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bonita Ave.

11:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Heritage Ln.

11:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Graymill Ct.

11:38 p.m.: Fight reported on Snyder Ln.

11:39 p.m.: Two 19-year-old males arrested for disturbance and public intoxication on Lords Manor Way.

9/17/16

12:46 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Garrett Ct.

12:52 a.m.: Prowler reported on Baron Dr.

1:04 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for DUI on Fairway Dr. at Flores Ave.

1:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Place.

1:32 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:43 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:46 a.m.: 47-year-old male and a 34-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.

3:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Hermosa Ct.

9:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.

10:52 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Alden Ave. at Alma Ave.

11:04 a.m.: A juvenile arrested for hit and run and driving without a license on Alden Ave.

11:59 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Jasmine Circle.

2:23 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

3:31 p.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia, driving with suspended license and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

5:36 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Doretea Circle.

5:47 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Parkway Dr.

6:49 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hillview Way.

8:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr. at Seed Farm Dr.

9:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

9:20 p.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, bench warrant and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

10:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bernice Ave.

10:48 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Jasmine Circle.

11:13 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

9/18/16

12:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Anson Ave.

12:29 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mandolin Way.

12:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on City Center Dr.

1:00 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and prohibited person to own ammunition on Redwood Dr.

2:22 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Seed Farm Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

2:53 a.m.: Defraud an innkeeper on RPX.

12:57 p.m.: Two 39-year-old males and a 24-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

1:27 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Hillview Ct.

4:10 p.m.: Burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:30 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on City Center Dr. at Lynne Conde Way.

6:10 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.

7:42 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.

7:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hawthorne Circle.

7:58 p.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Rancho Verde Circle.

8:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:08 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

8:53 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Arlen Dr.

9:35 p.m.: Fight reported on Allan Ave.

10:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Parkway Dr.

10:20 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Avenida Cala at Camino Corto.

10:28 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

10:34 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on City Center Dr.

11:45 p.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Roberts Lake Rd.

9/19/16

12:19 a.m.: A 41-year-old male arrested for DUI on Redwood Dr.

8:55 a.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for trespassing on Hunter Dr.

10:24 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Hunter Dr.

10:45 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.

2:46 p.m.: Stolen credit card reported on RPX.

3:11 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Fauna Ave.

4:18 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln.

5:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mainsail Dr.

6:26 p.m.: Hit and run reported on RPX at State Farm Dr.

6:31 p.m.: Fight reported on Enterprise Dr.

7:36 p.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Civic Center Dr.

8:21 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Doubletree Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

8:34 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Michele Ct.

9:16 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

9:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gaspar Ct.

10:04 p.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for DUI on Redwood Dr.

10:34 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Copeland Creek Dr.

Cotati police calls

9/8/16

3:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Ahlstrom Dr. at Gilbert Way.

9:47 a.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

2:16 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for driving without a license and registration required on Hwy 116 S.

8:13 p.m.: Disturbance reported on W. School St.

9/9/16

2:20 a.m.: Fight reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

8:28 a.m.: Hit and run felony reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Sunflower Dr.

2:41 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Larkspur Ct. at Lincoln Ave.

7:07 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Loretto Ave.

10:51 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, display false proof of registration, violation of probation and transport/sale of marijuana on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.

9/10/16

9:44 a.m.: A 34-year-old male and a 36-year-old male arrested for receiving known stolen property, possession narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, transporting controlled substance, outside warrant and violation of probation on E. Sierra Ave.

12:41 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on S. Southwest Blvd.

10:51 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:07 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9/11/16

12:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

12:35 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Gravenstein Way.

2:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Charles St.

2:20 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on McGinnis Circle at Myrtle Ave.

3:48 a.m.: A 57-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:22 p.m.: A 32-year-old female and a 31-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, display false proof of registration and outside warrant on Page St. at Ramble Creek Dr.

6:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported on George St.

7:02 p.m.: A 29-year-old female arrested for driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.

7:24 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Wilford Ln.

10:19 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for false identification to peace officer on Alder Ave.

10:43 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

9/12/16

9:53 a.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for sleeping in vehicle and violation of probation on St. Joseph Way.

11:03 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Portal St.

10:53 p.m.: Missing person reported on Wilford Ln.

9/13/16

Nothing to report.

9/14/16

12:48 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Clifford St. at W. School St.

9:18 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Water Rd.

10:12 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

5:31 a.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:19 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and driver unlicensed at Union 76 in Cotati.

2:29 p.m.: Robbery reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:37 p.m.: Vandalism reported on E. Cotati Ave.

3:30 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.

3:44 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Redwood Dr.

6:38 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Pine Tree Circle.

11:06 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on E. School St.