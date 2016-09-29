October book sale

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library Autumn 2016 Book Sale will take place in the Armando Flores Meeting Room. Book sale hours are: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m., members only (membership available at the door); Thursday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 8, (half price day/bag of books $5) 10 a.m-3 p.m.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Sol Flamenco

The passion and fire of Spain comes to the Sonoma County Library on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. It features a cast of artists who have lived and trained in Spain, the birthplace of flamenco. Join us for an event of lightning-fast footwork and haunting guitar rhythms.

Introduction to Ukulele for Adults

Our second class with local musician Scott Gifford is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited to 20 adults. Sign up at the Reference Desk, or call the desk at 584-9121 ext. 5. Repeat students are welcome.

Book discussion group

Our book discussion group will discuss “White Teeth,” by Zadie Smith on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Basic library Internet

Learn to use the library catalog and databases on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10-11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person at the information desk or call 584-9121 ext. 0920.

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Passport to Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 20-Oct. 15) by “visiting” Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico and Spain. Each week a different country will be featured in the Children's Room with books, recipes, crafts, pictures and more. Pick up your passport at the Children's Desk to get started. Participating children receive a free book after Oct. 11.

Path to College: SAT Workshop (Grades 9-12)

Wednesday, September 28, 2016 - 6:00pm

Got questions about the Scholastic Aptitude Test? Join us for a group workshop for high school students (grades 9-12) and their families covering which test to take: SAT vs. ACT; how students can prepare for the tests; and effective test-taking strategies. Ellen Jakes Kelm, PhD, Test Preparation Consultant, will serve as the presenter.

Homework Help on Tuesdays

Free coaching in the Homework Help program at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library is available Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. while school is in session. Homework assistance is provided for grades K-12. Help with all subjects is available on a drop-in basis.

Library story times

Baby time (0-18 months) Thursdays 10 a.m.; Toddler Time (18-35 months) Thursdays, 11 a.m.; Preschool Story Time (3-5 years) Fridays 10:30 a.m. There will be no story times on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7.

Read to a dog

The Read to a Dog reading program takes place every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 2-3 p.m. year round. Come sign up that afternoon to read to an appreciative dog.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.