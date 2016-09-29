Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. This week, University’s Charlotte Straub and Technology Middle School’s Sara McKenna-McKee are featured.

Charlotte Straub is a new principal at University Elementary, formerly La Fiesta Elementary. She was born in Modesto and moved to Sonoma County at the age of 5. Straub graduated from Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa and went on to Sonoma State University. She earned her teaching credential while attending Hutchins, which is on the SSU campus, and received a liberal arts degree.

“It is very common for people to get a degree through the Hutchins Education Department on the campus of Sonoma State University,” Straub said.

Straub said she was happily getting a degree in accounting when her daughter became ill and lost her hearing. At that moment, she put the brakes on everything and started to learn a new language with her daughter. Her thoughts about teaching changed directions immensely. As her daughter was getting older, she said going into the deaf community enlightened her but then was told that the deaf students should be taught by deaf teachers. She then decided to go back to teaching hearing children.

Straub became a consultant for home schooling. She had an office at Marguerite Hahn, where she would oversee curriculum for home schooling, check all work that came in, was a planner implementing lessons and found resources and this more or less got her foot in the door of the district.

She said she was happy to help with the home school part but she could see that the children would keep looking out the door and watch the other children on the playground. But she understood why some parents would home school their children; some students were not quite ready for a different environment. She said that by the end of the year the county opened up home schooling and the following year she found herself in Hahn as a regular teacher and stayed for 18 years. Straub taught kindergarten through the third grade, as children are very cute at that age.

Straub went back to school and landed in counseling psychology. She wanted to pursue and get administrative credentials to get coaching skills to help productively run a school to achieve dreams for the Hahn site as well as other schools. At that time, she heard the district was beginning to hire new principals, so she applied at Sonoma State University. La Fiesta was about to reopen and she wanted to be a teacher coming in on the ground floor.

She still gets very choked up because it was such a huge decision coming to a small school. Straub said “the more I learned and how very excited I was getting and I could work for lofty goals.”

Teaching is described as a new course with administrative credentials. She wants to fine tune it and has a vision towards growing it much larger. Now it has two kindergartens, two first grades, and one for second grade and then two rooms are mixed with second- and third-graders and also third and fourth grades. University Elementary is not a designated school but a magnet school which believes and supports the project of base learning with focus on science. Straub said, “I really would like this school to become a model school.”

Straub is married with three adult daughters and also is a grandmother. The oldest has accomplished so much being a high school counselor for a school for the deaf in Austin, Texas. Her second daughter graduated from Rancho Cotate High and SSU and is teaching at Shepard Elementary in Santa Rosa. The youngest went to fashion interior design school in San Francisco and now works at Oakmont Designs in Windsor and designs buildings for the retirement living community.

Straub’s last quote was “Follow your dreams as nothing is impossible.”

Sara McKenna-McKee was born and raised around the Lake Tahoe area. In 1996 she came to Santa Rosa Junior College and transferred to Sonoma State University to earn her teaching credentials.

She began teaching kindergarten and first grade at La Fiesta in 2004 but had to transfer because of the school’s closure. McKee then transferred to Thomas Page Academy. She came to Mountain Shadow Middle School as a Title One, E.L. Coordinator. Following that stint she went to John Reed to teach the first grade class. In 2014-2015 McKenna became assistant principal at John Reed and Rohnert Waldo Elementary, doing double shifts for one and a half years.

Last year, she came to Mountain Shadow, now Technology Middle School, as the assistant principal. At that time McKee was then appointed principal for the 2016-2017 school year at Technology Middle School. McKee is very proud of the fact that she has been an educator for 12 years in the same school district.

Sara says the Rohnert Park-Cotati Unified School District is very forward with their thinking and is always looking to the forefront of education. McKee has very high goals for Tech Middle School. She wants to create a positive school community where parents, staff and students are part of a successful education. She is married and lives in Rohnert Park along with two daughters that attend a local school. Some of her hobbies along with her children are soccer and horseback riding.

McKee says the district comes up with many avenues for parents that want different opportunities. She also is very proud that Teresa Ruffoni, Administrator of Education for the new year -round Richard Crane School, was her mentor. McKee feels lucky to be at Technology Middle School as she knows the majority of students and families and has the opportunity to see them all grow into good citizens.

When asked what made her go into education she said, “My family is so full of educators and from the age of 7 I wanted to be a teacher.”